Haiti protest

Keep police out of harm’s way

Police officers stand guard during a protest against Prime Minister Ariel Henry's government and insecurity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 1, 2024.

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The United States is notorious for military interventions around the world yet is committing only cash, but no troops, to the Haiti mission.
  • There is need for further discussion on what exactly the Haiti mission will entail.
  • Questions are being asked on what goals are served by intervening in a country where we have no strategic interests.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside Kenya Kwanza’s new financial plan

    Prof Njuguna Ndung'u

  2. PREMIUM The double murder that shook the presidency

    Oscar Kamau King’ara Burial

  3. PREMIUM Tough job for Kenya’s Haiti mission

    Haiti

  4. PREMIUM Para-rower Asiya hungry for more glory, considers change of sport

    Paralympian Asiya Sururu