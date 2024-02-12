Don’t count on the jokers who run FKF to deliver 2027 Afcon

Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara celebrates with the trophy alongside the players  after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024.

Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • Hosting any such event is complicated, and co-hosting with two other nations doubly so considering the jurisdictional overlaps that must be carefully navigated.
  • Stadiums must be built or upgraded, roads and transport systems improved, airports modernised and so on, all at great cost to the taxpayer.

