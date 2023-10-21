Moi Stadium in Kisumu set for facelift ahead of 2027 Afcon

Moi Stadium, Kisumu is set to undergo a major facelift ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

This is after the national government in partnership with the county government announced plans to replace the current facility with a 30,000 capacity stadium.

During a visit to Kisumu on Friday evening, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said that the move is aimed at improving sports facilities in Kisumu county.

“This is a very old facility and we intend to work with the county government of Kisumu to put up a new stadium here in preparation for the 2027 Afcon,” said Namwamba.

The new stadium will have an indoor arena, aquatic center, as well as an outdoor recreational and service block.

“The lake side city is an entertainment capital of the Republic of Kenya, that is why we need to invest in the right level of facilities,” said CS Namwamba.

He said adding that, “Kisumu is going to be host of major international sports events because it has hosted major events in the past including Africities, Dala Sevens among others.”

Also present at the event was Prof Nyong’o who promised Namwamba that the facility will have undergone major changes upon his next visit scheduled for July next year.

Prof Nyong’o revealed that they have been planning to upgrade the facility but were held back due to finances.

“Now that we have the support of the national government, we are more confident that this plan will be achieved, we shall continue to improve the stadium further even after the event,” said Nyong'o.

Last month, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awarded Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania rights to host the 2027 Afcon under the East Africa Pamoja bid.

Kenya had picked Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret as the venues for the 2027 tournament.

But Governors from Western Kenya led by Nyong'o and his Kakamega counterpart Fernandes Barasa had protested the choice of venues saying that Kisumu and Kakamega should have been included in the list arguing that most of local football fans hail from the region.