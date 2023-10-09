Kisumu could host some Afcon matches, reveals Ruto

Kisumu County could be given a chance to host some of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations matches.

Speaking during the inauguration of the MV Uhuru II at Kisumu Shipyard, President William Ruto announced that Kisumu is being considered to be among the host towns.

“We have taken into account the place of Kisumu in hosting at least some of the tournaments that we have spread across the country,” said Ruto.

The move follows a petition by Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his Kakamega counterpart Fernandez Barasa, protesting over the choice of venues to host the games.

"Western Kenya should have been included with either matches being held in Kisumu or Kakamega," the governors had said, noting that Western region is where “football fans exist in plenitude and not in Uashin Gishu, or Eldoret for that matter.”

"The success of the matches will be on the turn-up at the stadium where the matches will be held," they said, adding that, "Eldoret has athletes and athletic fans in millions, but not soccer.”

Eldoret and Nairobi had been selected for the matches, generating protests from the county chiefs.

The Governors had noted that their neighbours who are co-hosting the tournament with Kenya, under the East Africa Pamoja bid had each chosen three venues for the tournament.

They include Uganda-Kampala, Lira and Hoima, Tanzania-Dar e Salaam, Zanzibar and Arusha.

Governor Nyong'o passionately articulated his concerns, stating, "To deny Western Kenya the opportunity to host AFCON matches is a grave mistake. Our region boasts a fervent football fan base, and the heart of Kenyan football beats right here, not in Eldoret or Uasin Gishu."

Governor Baraza concurred, emphasizing, "The success of these matches hinges on stadium attendance. Eldoret may excel in athletics, but football is not their forte. Holding AFCON matches there would be akin to playing before empty stands, with minimal impact."

The discussion also highlighted the perceived disparities in venue distribution. Kenya's neighboring countries, Uganda and Tanzania, had opted to host the tournament in multiple cities, spreading the football festivities across their territories. In contrast, Kenya had taken a different approach.

Governor Nyong'o pointed out, "Under the PAMOJA proposal, our neighbors have chosen diverse venues, fostering inclusivity and national unity. Why can't we do the same in Kenya? Our diversity should be celebrated, not overlooked."

Governor Baraza added, "It's essential to remember that our President once represented the Republic of Kenya alongside our East African Community counterparts. It's disheartening to witness a change in approach when it comes to hosting AFCON matches."

The joint statement issued by the two governors struck a chord with football enthusiasts and citizens across Western Kenya. Social media platforms buzzed with support for their cause, and an online petition quickly gained momentum, urging the government to reconsider its decision.

As the voices of Western Kenya grew louder, there remained a glimmer of hope that the decision could be reversed.

The people of the region eagerly awaited the opportunity to welcome Africa to their vibrant cities and lively stadiums, fueled by their deep love for football.