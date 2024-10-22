Mystery men in disappearance of Wells Fargo HR director

Investigators are probing the identities of two men caught in CCTV footage parking a car belonging to a senior official of a private security firm, who has been missing for four days.

Mr Willis Ayieko, the Head of Human Resource (HR) at Wells Fargo, was last seen on Friday during a burial ceremony in Gem Constituency in Siaya County.

He has since gone missing, but his double-cabin Ford car was found in Sabatia, 385km from Gem.

An officer privy to the ongoing investigations, who spoke to Nation in confidence as he is not authorised to address the media, said they had obtained the CCTV footage which will assist in the ongoing investigations.

Police believe if they can unmask the two men, then they can disclose where they got the vehicle, and if Mr Ayieko was there at the time.

“The CCTV will assist during the ongoing investigations. It is key,” said the officer.

His disappearance was made public over the weekend when social media users started posting his images on social media asking for his whereabouts.

The Nation understands that Mr Ayieko’s orange pickup was found abandoned near a petrol station located in Sabatia, in Vihiga County, but he remains missing.

According to Mr Eddie Oduor, who is his cousin, the family was going through difficulties due to the disappearance.

“Anyone with information that may lead to knowing his whereabouts call me or report to the nearest police station. Your information will be treated with the confidentiality that it deserves,” Mr Oduor said.

On the day that he went missing, Mr Ayieko had departed Nairobi at 1pm but never returned home. The following day (Saturday) he was part of some guests invited to attend another event in Kakamega County but he never made it there.

His mobile phones remain switched off with the family now hoping that officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will assist them in unravelling what took place.

Already, a team of officers attached to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road has been dispatched to the area where the vehicle was abandoned as part of the ongoing investigations.

On his social media account on Facebook, Mr Ayieko appears to be a man with many friends including political leaders and businessmen who he liked hosting in his home known as Bob’s Ranch.