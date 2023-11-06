Quickmart hit in Sh94m robbery, Wells Fargo crew missing

Quickmart has lost Sh94 million in an apparent robbery on Monday as the cash was being ferried for banking in the Nairobi city centre.

Two workers from security firm Wells Fargo, who were transporting the funds, are missing, with the police indicating that they have launched a manhunt for them.

The incident happened early Monday morning when the two, identified as crew commander Daniel Mungai and driver Anthony Nduiki, went to collect the money from the Wells Fargo vault. The money was to be taken to Family Bank Kenyatta Avenue for banking.

A police signal indicates that they abandoned the vehicle, an Isuzu Canter, at Dafarm in South C before disappearing without a trace.

The duo reportedly left without the usual police escort.

“Later, the Administration Police Officers waited but did not see them, and it is then that they raised alarm,” the police report said.

Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Monica Kimani confirmed the incident, adding that they received the report at around 10am Monday morning.

“We are on the case. However, we have not yet established whether this is the actual figure...but that is what we received from the one who reported it.”