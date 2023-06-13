Two arrested, 3 escape in botched Mombasa bank robbery
Detectives in Mombasa County have arrested two suspected armed robbers and are pursuing three others who fled on foot after a botched bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Mombasa Sub-County Commander Maxwell Agoro, detectives received a tip-off that a five-man gang was planning to rob an Equity bank in Mombasa CBD.
He added that officers swung into action before the suspects could commit the crime, leading to a chase along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue.
"At about 1330 hours today, officers were tipped off about a planned bank robbery. A motor vehicle, a Toyota Axio- KDA 630A was being used by 5 suspected bank robbers," said Mr Agoro.
He said that there was a chase along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue and on reaching the Red Brick Hotel, the suspects crossed the road in an attempt to evade the police.
"The officers attempted to deflate the vehicle's tyres before it veered off the road and hit a tuk-tuk parked by the roadside.
Three of the occupants of the vehicle, one of whom was armed, escaped on foot," he added. Mr Agoro confirmed that a home-made gun was recovered from the scene.
The injured suspects have been taken to hospital for treatment as investigations continue.
A source said the suspects were planning to rob a bank.
