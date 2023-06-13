Two arrested, 3 escape in botched Mombasa bank robbery

He said that there was a chase along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue and on reaching the Red Brick Hotel, the suspects crossed the road in an attempt to evade the police.



"The officers attempted to deflate the vehicle's tyres before it veered off the road and hit a tuk-tuk parked by the roadside.



Three of the occupants of the vehicle, one of whom was armed, escaped on foot," he added. Mr Agoro confirmed that a home-made gun was recovered from the scene.



The injured suspects have been taken to hospital for treatment as investigations continue.

A source said the suspects were planning to rob a bank.



