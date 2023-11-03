Caught on tape: Daring burglar breaks in through roof, steals Sh1m

Police are investigating an incident where a lone burglar stole Sh1 million cash from a wholesale shop located adjacent to Isinya police station early Friday morning.

In the daring 3am burglary that was caught on tape, a masked man can be seen descending into the shop through the roof while using a sisal rope. He is dressed in an orange jumper, grey trousers and rubber shoes.

He then starts ransacking the back office while looking for valuables.

The burglar soon finds what he's looking for, and begins stashing cash in a paper bag before leaving.

According to the footage, the robbery lasted about 30 minutes.

A female employee, was the first one to arrive at work on Friday around 7am, only to discover that the shop had been broken into.

"Everything was scattered. I was shocked...I informed my boss immediately," she said.

The shop sells foodstuff, toiletries and cigarettes.

The shop owner, Mr Solomon Kairu, told the Nation he was devastated by the loss, adding that it's the third time it has been broken into in a year.

"Yesterday was a very busy day considering its end month. Cash from all of yesterday's sales, which was to be banked today, is gone. This is a big loss for me," he said, adding that he suspects it was an inside job.

He also took issue with the insecurity in Isinya, noting the irony that this kept happening despite being near a police station.

"My shop is adjacent to Isinya Police Station. Somebody at the report office could easily see the burglar but the theft happened undetected. Let police officers intensify security in this town," he said.

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Manyasi said an investigation into the incident was underway.

"We are analysing the CCTV footage. We're optimistic we will arrest the culprit," he said.