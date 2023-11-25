Inside job? DCI arrests four Wells Fargo supervisors over Sh94 million heist

Four Wells Fargo employees have been arrested as detectives zero in on the masterminds of the Sh94.9 million Quickmart supermarket heist.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Saturday that the suspects were arrested after a thorough analysis of forensic evidence and are being held at Capitol Hill Police Station.

“Detectives on the trail of suspects in the theft of over Sh94.9 million from Wells Fargo staff on November 6, 2023, have arrested four more suspected accomplices, all employees of the courier and security company,” DCI said in a statement.

The four are a planner with Wells Fargo Joel Oyuchi Mweseli, head of drivers Harrison Mugendi Njeru, fleet supervisor Caleb Ouma Okinyi and Ronald Ouma Oluu who is responsible for overseeing crew commanders.

The arrest comes as detectives hunt for two suspects, Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki, also employed by the courier and security company, who are believed to be the main architects of the robbery.

The suspects will be charged in court on Monday, police said.

Suspected to have conspired

The four suspects are suspected to have conspired with the two main suspects, police said.

“Today’s arrest brings to eight the total number of suspects arrested so far in the daring robbery, following the arrest of four others a few days ago and the recovery of over Sh9 million in a jerrycan at a house in Roysambu,” police said.

Police said investigations were ongoing to track down the remaining suspects.

Currently, an intelligence team, led by officers from Capitol Hill Police Station is pursuing other suspects with an aim to recover the remaining cash.

A detective privy to the ongoing investigations said the vehicle was identified through surveillance cameras on the highways where it passed on the day of the robbery.

Ismael Patrick Gitonga, the owner and driver of motor vehicle registration number KBM 751W suspected to have been used to ferry the stolen cash from the escort van, was arrested in Rongai.

The detectives subsequently traced the motor vehicle to Njiru within Kayole area where two more suspects, Michael Matolo Njeru and Samwel Onyango, were caught modifying the vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The last of the four, Martin Nderi Nganga, was apprehended in Kasarani where Sh9.1 million was found stashed in a jerrycan and suitcase at his rented house.

Police also say the stolen money was from the weekend sales of the supermarket and it was meant to be taken to a bank located within Nairobi’s Central Business District.