Four suspects linked to Sh94m Quickmart heist arrested

Police have arrested four suspects in the Wells Fargo heist that saw Quickmart Supermarket lose Sh94 million six days ago. According to the police, the arrests were made Saturday morning.

The four suspects were arrested in Rongai, Kajiado County, Kayole in Nairobi County and in Roysambu within Kasarani Sub-County. Police also recovered Sh9.1 million from one of the suspects.

The cash is believed to have been stolen by employees of Wells Fargo security company in an incident that happened on November 6, 2023.

The police have identified one of the suspects as the owner and driver of the vehicle (registration number KBM 751W) which was used to ferry the stolen cash. He was arrested in Rongai town.

Two other suspects were arrested in Njiru area, while the fourth one was arrested in his house at Roysambu, where Sh9.1 million was recovered.

“An intelligence led operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects and two of them were found in possession of a motor vehicle that was used to ferry the cash. They were doing modifications of the vehicle to conceal its identity,” the police said in a report.

Police officers also recovered an empty cash box within a forest located next to Gataka Market in Karen.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they believe the suspects shared the cash where the empty box was found.

Currently, an intelligence team, led by officers from Capitol Hill Police Station are pursuing other suspects with an aim to recover the remaining cash.

A detective privy to the ongoing investigations said the vehicle was identified through surveillance cameras on the highways where it passed on the day of the robbery.