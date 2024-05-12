Response to floods will determine winners and losers in 2027 polls

The April-May 2024 floods in Kenya will go down the annals of history as the worst since the ruinous 1961- 1962 flood episode.

Extreme weather events have turned the lives of Kenyans upside down and left in their trail one of the country’s worst humanitarian crises in recent times, exposing the country’s vulnerability to the long-term impact of climate change.

The disasters have destroyed property and infrastructure worth billions, rolling back the gains made to create wealth and link Kenya to the markets over the last two decades.

Since the 1961- 1962 floods, Kenya has passed laws and developed bankable lessons, policies, good practices to guide effective response to disasters.

But the Flood 2024 Chapter has visibly tested Kenya’s capacity to rationally and effectively respond to the growing threat of climate change-related disasters. They’ve revealed the follies of elite ‘disaster tourism’ as well as the perils of a new genre of ‘climate populism’ that erroneously and deceptively casts long-term solutions to the impact of climate change as a one-size-fits-all cure to natural disasters.

In their wake, the 2024 floods have also tested the resilience of Kenya’s nascent democracy and now casts a long shadow over the coming 2027 elections.

Undeniably, 2024 floods have revealed Kenya’s vulnerability to extreme weather events triggered by the impact of climate change. Scientists attribute the recent heavy rain to El Nino conditions and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) caused by irregular oscillation of temperatures that recently hit the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Kenya has been in the vortex of strong positive IOD events, which also led to alarming levels of rainfall and flooding in 1997 and 2019.

At the global level, solidarity is urgently needed reduce to cut atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide — the most dangerous and prevalent greenhouse gas — and reverse the long-term impacts of climate change. At the national level, states like Kenya cannot escape from enacting laws, policies rational practices and frameworks for responding to the immediate and medium-term impact of disasters to effectively minimise loss of human life, destruction of wealth and the risk of disease and food insecurity. The devastating impact is now clear.

Floods and landslides have affected 33 of Kenya’s 47 counties and left in their trail at least 257 dead, 188 injured, 75 missing and 293,661 people displaced.

In Nairobi, both the Nairobi and the Athi Rivers burst their banks, displaced over 40,000 people.

In Kiambu, on April 29 a railway embankment failed near Mai Mahiu, causing floods killing 61 people and displaced hundreds. The same day, landslides killed six people in Kiganjo village, Gitugi ward, Mathioya Murang’a County, not far from the scene of another landslide disaster four years.

In Garissa, a bus was swept away and boats capsized, as floods claimed lives in Kenya’s traditionally arid regions. At least 960 livestock have perished and 24,000 acres of prime farmland flooded, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This spells doom for the country’s food security situation over the coming months. The floods have destroyed infrastructure — roads, bridges and dams — left the country poorer and rolled back the gains made over the past two decades.

Billions are now needed to restore the infrastructure. The floods have visibly tested the capacity of the Kenyan state to respond to disasters.

While Kenya has in place bankable laws and policies on how to — and not to — respond to disasters, the country’s ruling elite has taken a stridently populist path in response to disasters.

In a nutshell, the government response to the impact of floods revealed two trends, which reveal the perils of populism. One is a string of often unplanned, uncoordinated and ad hoc administrative responses, pronouncements and orders. The government asked residents living in dangerous areas to move to higher ground, ordered people living near 178 dams and reservoirs to evacuate, established temporary shelters and shut all schools — 32,469 primary educational institutions and 10,502 private and public secondary.

It mobilised the National Youth Service, the police, the military and national government to support those in distress. But the government dithered on declaring a national disaster or emergency, wary that it would be seen as weak and not in control. The other, and more pervasive, is a mix of ‘disaster tourism’ and a new genre of ‘climate populism’.

When disasters struck, the immediate response by the Kenya Kwanza honchos revealed the follies of disaster tourism.

Choppers, reflecting the jet-set lifestyle of Kenya’s top elite, flitted from one disaster flash-spot to the other, driven more by the political calculations of out-competing rivals in the 2027 elections rather than by a genuine impulse to find lasting solutions to disasters. Kenya’s brand of ‘climate populism’ is radically different from the climate denialism of Western right-wing populists.

This brand of populism taps into the veins of climate change rhetoric and action largely to win international popularity. It applies the globalised discourse on climate action such as tree planting to situations that require concrete, rational planning and policy response and frameworks to deal effectively with immediate humanitarian emergencies, resettle the affected population and move them to development. Going for the soul of the nation, on May 8, President Ruto declared May 10 a public holiday to mourn the victims of the floods and to plant trees to reverse climate change.

While addressing the long-term causes of climate change, in a sense, climate populism is the proverbial messy surgery with an axe!

Finally, the floods have also tested the resilience of Kenya’s nascent democracy and casts a long shadow over the outcome of the 2027 elections. The floods once again show that disasters and elections in emerging democracies are joined at the hip. Truth be told, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and allies lost the 2022 elections squarely to disasters. They failed to effectively respond to a chain of disasters, particularly the desert locust invasion and four-yearlong severe drought, and abetted ‘Covid entrepreneurship’ and corruption involving monies and supplies set aside to combat the epidemic.

Beyond climate populism and disaster tourism, failure to provide effective short-term and longterm response to the crisis posed by the floods and potential food insecurity will determine winners and losers in the 2027 election.