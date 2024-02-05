The aftermath of a huge gas blast in Embakasi Nairobi last night.

Embakasi gas explosion sign of a broken and dysfunctional system

Wreckage of burnt trucks and tankers a day after a gas explosion in the Embakasi area of Nairobi.  

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • There are still about 300 people injured, with a number in hospital being treated for life-threatening burns, so the death toll could rise.
  • The owners of the illegal cooking gas cylinder refill operation must of course be held directly and personally liable for death and destruction on war-zone scale.

