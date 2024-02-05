Exodus from Mradi village, Embakasi, over ‘fresh gas leak’

Panic has gripped Mradi village, the area that bore the brunt of Friday's gas explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi, over a suspected fresh gas leak.

On Monday morning, residents reported smelling a gas similar to the one that wafted through their nostrils moments before the Friday horror that left at least six people dead and more than 300 injured.

As a result, an exodus is underway as families abandon their homes out of fear of the unknown.

Mr Bramwel Simiyu, the Nairobi City County Chief Officer for Disaster Management, told the Nation that the area had been secured and a fire engine had been dispatched as a precaution.

He said the Energy Regulatory Commission of Kenya (Epra) had been alerted to the development and was expected to assess the situation.