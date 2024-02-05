Embakasi fire death toll rises to 6 amid compensation calls

The death toll from last Thursday’s Mradi gas explosion tragedy in Embakasi, Nairobi, climbed to six yesterday after three more victims succumbed to their burn injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

This, as hundreds of the injured demanded compensation from the gas plant owner and the government, saying, the tragedy has destroyed their lives.

Many have been left with permanent disabilities, they said. Over 300 people were injured and are being treated in various hospitals around the city.

Embakasi fire: Ruto orders sacking, prosecution of officials who licensed killer plant

Camped at the gate of the Embakasi Social Centre, the injured, some swathed with bandages, vowed to fight for compensation.

They lamented that they have been neglected, yet donations meant to help them continue to trickle in from well-wishers and various non-governmental organisations.

Wrapped in a Maasai shuka, Kevin Mwangi, 38, wore a tearful face and looked dejected as he waited to receive food donations at the Embakasi Social Centre.

Mr Mwangi, a matatu driver, said he could no longer fend for his family after suffering burns on the right side of his body and on his back. He is unable to sit down.

"I have burns on my hand and behind and sitting is a problem. I came here to look for food because I can no longer drive and walking is hectic for me. Where will my wife and four children who depend on me get food?" Mr Mwangi posed.

"The only way I can get my life back on track is to be compensated because I also lost my belongings in the fire. I wouldn't need to come here every day to beg for food," he added.

He was one of hundreds others camped outside the gate of the Embakasi Social Centre.

Standing next to Mr Mwangi was an aging Florence Muthiani, holding the hands of her granddaughter, Oprah Natasha. Ms Muthiani, 74, said her house was partially destroyed in the blast and she lost her belongings and furniture.

Natasha, 13, a student at Embakasi Primary School, suffered burns on her hands and legs. Ms Muthiani called on the owner of the gas plant to compensate her and other residents whose livelihoods have been severely disrupted by the incident.

"I live a few metres from where the explosion took place and, luckily, I wasn't at home during the incident. How can I start from scratch at my age, while my granddaughter is here recovering from injuries? Let them give us money according to the extent of the damage so that we can rebuild our lives," she said.

The aftermath of a huge gas blast in Embakasi Nairobi last night

The victims have registered with the Kenya Red Cross, whose Preparedness and Response Manager Anthony Muchiri told the Nation that this was only to ensure that they receive food and medical care.

"We are not looking for compensation but to ensure that we help the victims. We will make sure that everyone gets food and medicine because, as you have seen, some of them were badly burned," said Mr Muchiri.

Embakasi Ward Rep Ricardo Nyantika promised to help the residents get compensation and dismissed suggestions by the owner of the gas plant that he was running a garage.

Also Read: Huge explosion as fire breaks out in Embakasi

Mr Nyantika pledged to ensure that all victims get justice as they had all been registered with the authorities and he also had his own list.

"The owner of the facility must take responsibility. Those who gave him a licence to operate should also take responsibility. I'm ready to help them fight in court," said Mr Nyantika.

The MCA said a full investigation should reveal who issued the licence that allowed the plant to be established without considering the danger.

The aftermath of a huge gas blast in Embakasi, Nairobi, on Thursday night. Nema has suspended 4 officers over the licensing of Maxxis Nairobi Energy Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

"People have lost their property, but the worst part is that some have suffered very serious injuries. The compensation must be commensurate with the level of injury and I'm ready to take them to court and go with them on this journey," added Mr Nyantika.

In the courtyard, smoke was still billowing from the left side of the building, with residents claiming there was an underground tank and calling on the Nairobi City County Government to continue monitoring the situation.