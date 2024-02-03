Embakasi fire: Ruto orders sacking, prosecution of officials who licensed killer plant

President William Ruto has ordered the sacking, arrest and prosecution of state officials involved in the licensing of a gas storage and refilling plant in Embakasi that exploded, killing three and injuring 280.

Dr Ruto, who was speaking during a working tour of the Western region, attributed the explosion to corruption and negligence on the part of state officials.

"There are people with licences in residential areas and they are endangering the lives of ordinary Kenyans. I have told the relevant ministry that all those who were involved in issuing licences where it was not appropriate should now leave their jobs and be taken to court. These people know that they were told that they would not be given the licence but because of corruption and dishonesty, they were given a licence and went ahead to operate". Dr Ruto said in Kakamega County.

A total of three people died from injuries sustained in the tragedy, while nearly 300 people were injured.

Property worth an unknown amount was also destroyed in the incident.

Demolished twice

The Head of State's comments come after Energy and Interior Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir and Prof Kithure Kindiki respectively said on Friday that the gas plant had been demolished twice in March 2020 and January 2021 by the authorities and the operators had been charged in court.

At the same time, the Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA) revealed that a criminal case had been instituted against the owner of the facility on November 9, 2020.

All the accused persons in the matter were found guilty and sentenced, with the sentence handed down on May 18, 2021.

In their statement, Mr Chirchir and Prof Kindiki said the explosion - and the subsequent fireball that terrorised residents - occurred because "the refilling of LPG cylinders was done through direct manifold connections to the LPG tanker, increasing the risk of leakage and explosion".

“Epra works with different enforcement agencies to undertake surveillance and enforcement, especially in the petroleum and LPG sectors. More than 10 illegal sites have been demolished in the recent past,” the two ministers said.

The duo also ordered a crackdown on illegal gas plants across the country and a fresh risk assessment of such plants.