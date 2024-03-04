President William Ruto

Parties mustn’t be ‘banyan trees’

President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisozi, Uganda, on February 26, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • Raila might probably fit into the Indian adage about the mighty banyan tree that allows nothing else to grow under it.

  • Many in President Ruto’s court who are wired to hate Mr Odinga and oppose everything he says were probably left aghast and confused at the hand extended to a fierce rival, but wisdom and statesmanship eventually triumph over foolishness.

