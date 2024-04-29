President William Ruto

‘The President and I’ cultism

President William Ruto. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The President will not only take credit for the good outcomes but also blame for the failures.
  • Gachagua has previously been at the centre of orchestrated attacks on Sakaja by a group of MPs from the Mt Kenya region.
  • We are regressing to a Moi-style personality cult where cabinet secretaries cannot run their dockets without reference to the President. Every pronouncement must give credit to the Alpha and Omega.

