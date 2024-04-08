Bribe

To get investments, end corruption

We have people in government who are strong proponents of the view that kickbacks are legitimate practices.

What you need to know:

  • That American businesses are finding it hard to secure Kenyan government contracts for development projects because senior government officials demand bribes, is thus very telling.
  • Corruption in Kenya is hurting foreign investment, noting that most contracts are going to foreign firms willing to pay bribes, an earlier report revealed.

