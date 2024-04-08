To get investments, end corruption

As President William Ruto gets set to attend as chief guest the fourth edition of the regional American Chamber of Commerce Kenya Business Summit later this month, ringing in his years will be a report by the Office of the US Trade Representative highlighting corruption as a major hindrance to doing business in Kenya.

The timing of the report, which says American businesses are finding it hard to secure Kenyan government contracts for development projects because senior government officials demand bribes, is thus very telling.

The “2024 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers” warned that corruption in Kenya is hurting foreign investment, noting that most contracts are going to foreign firms willing to pay bribes. This level of corruption, says the report, will cause Kenya to lose future investment from businesses and countries that shun or punish corrupt activities.

That is, of course, a severe indictment that should have President Ruto hanging his head in shame when welcoming delegates to Kenya and delivering a keynote address seeking to promote the country as a premier investment destination and a major trade partner with the US.

But it is also probable that he will not see it is a big deal, being very well aware that Americans are only whining because they have completely lost out to China in financing and construction contracts for major infrastructure projects.

It is true that the American accusations are self-serving and hypocritical. The Americans invented corruption in dealings with African and other Third World governments.

Whether it is building roads, bridges and power stations or selling weapons of war to dictatorial regimes, the contract prices have always been inflated to provide kickbacks for presidents, cabinet ministers, military chiefs and other high-ranking officials.

The Americans also have a tendency of making demands of Kenya and other poor and small nations while turning a blind eye to even worse transgressions amongst the Middle East oil sheikhdoms and other wealthy and powerful regions. The Chinese came into it late and merely beat the Americans at their own game.

President Ruto might also take comfort from the fact that in US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Meg Whitman he has a major booster who sees and hears no evil.

Unabashed supporter

Ms Whitman has been an unabashed supporter of the Ruto regime as she enthusiastically promotes trade and investments links with little regard for transparency or accountability, and neither for the issues about governance, human rights and the political environment that have often taken the centre stage in Kenya-US relations.

No doubt, the US has major leverage, especially through its control of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, who remain vital to Kenya’s attempts to get out of economic doldrums. But America is no longer the only sheriff in town. It has to contend with other countries that are providing much more in trade, aid, investment and financing without raising awkward questions about corruption.

There are many in the Ruto administration who will be happy tell the Americans to eff off, taking the view that meddlesome foreigners must not seek to curb our institutionalised corruption. We have people in government who are strong proponents of the view that kickbacks are legitimate practices in the fuelling of trade and commerce.

What they, of course, don’t tell you is that the country does not benefit an iota from corrupt practices. The only direct beneficiaries are those in positions of power and authority who line their individual pockets for awarding tenders and contracts; but the losers are the people of Kenya, who ultimately have to pay for inflated pricing.

It is, therefore, our duty as citizens and taxpayers to demand a stop to the national culture of corruption, which under this regime seems to be firmly rebounding to match the excesses of the Moi kleptocracy that bankrupted the country. That is a sacred duty we cannot leave to the Americans or any other foreign interests,

We have endured years of lip service on the phony war against corruption and will, no doubt, hear more empty proclamations come from the Business Summit. It is time we demanded more than empty words. Heads must roll, starting with all the cabinet secretaries and other senior officials adversely mentioned in myriad reports.

It has often seemed that facing criminal charges or being under investigations is a major plus on the CV of anyone getting a senior government appointment.

This is what President Ruto must revisit if he wants to be taken seriously in his words on fighting corruption.