General Francis Ogolla Memorial

Blame cabals for military air deaths

General Francis Ogolla's memorial service at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on April 20, 2024.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The political skulduggery of the last elections aside, there were also the suspicion of foul play in Gen. Ogolla’s death.
  • Those with connections to the highest offices in the land rake in billions but defence forces suffer old and dilapidated equipment
  • President Ruto was forced to emphasise in his speech that political assassinations and extra-judicial killings would never occur under his leadership.

