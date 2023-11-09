Shabana FC: The Glamorous house built on sand

The huge celebrations that rocked the busy town of Kisii on June 18 this year, when Shabana earned promotion to the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) told it all.

Shabana fans painted Kisii red as they savoured the moment they had anxiously waited for all season. The 'Glamour Boys' had spent 17 years in the lower leagues since being relegated in 2006 but here they were, back to the high table of Kenyan football--the FKF-PL.

And so, in guiding Shabana out of the wilderness after being in charge for less than two seasons, coach Sammy Okoth endeared himself to Shabana’s management and fans.

Shabana lifted the 202/23 National Super League (NSL) title with 73 points, four ahead of second-placed Murang’a Seal.

Following that historic achievement, Shabana’s management and supporters saw Okoth as the perfect man to reclaim the club's lost glory.

But only five months down the line since their promotion to the topflight league and 10 matches into the new season, the former Kenyan international is no longer at the club.

A nightmare start to the campaign saw Okoth and Shabana part ways on Monday, alongside goalkeeper trainer Collins Oduor.

In the 10 matches he was in charge, the club got only one win, a shock 1-0 victory over Tusker. They have drawn in four matches and lost five to lie bottom of the 18-team log with seven points, a whopping 14 behind leaders Posta Rangers.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth reacts on the touchline during their FKF Premier League tmatch against Talanta FC on September 1, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

So what has been ailing Shabana?

Several sources at the club, who spoke to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation have cited four reasons namely; interference by senior club officials in signing of players, majority of the current squad lacking FKF-PL experience, indiscipline and unavailability of Gusii Stadium for their home matches.

Soon after their promotion to the top flight league, Shabana moved to bolster its squad with the acquisition of 13 players notably experienced strikers Johana Mwita and Enock Agwanda, midfielder Eugene Mukangula and defenders Rodgers Aloro and Hillary Wandera.

However, a member of the technical bench told Nation Sport that most of the new signings were not on the transfer list that they had presented to the club’s management.

“Despite being in the technical bench, I was never consulted about their signing. We would just receive a call from some of the officials during the course of the day or in the evening enquiring if a particular player had showed up for trials,” said the source.

“In some instances, the call would come in the evening informing us that a particular player will show up for trials the following morning,” he added, blaming lack of seriousness by Shabana’s management for not signing players they had shortlisted.

Shabana's Vincent Nyabuto (right) leads teammates in celebration after scoring their opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Another source at the club said that even though the signings were influenced by the management, the selection of players during match days has always based on merit.

“The performance in training is seen by everyone and it is what determines who starts and who sits on the bench,” said the source.

Okoth neither admitted nor denied that Shabana’s management interfered with the club's transfers.

“I’m still clearing with the management (of Shabana). I will talk once I’m done with them,” said the ex-Kenya international.

Inexperienced players

The anonymous source at the club’s technical bench said the players with FKF-PL experience have failed to lead from the front as it was envisioned and that most of them are not good enough.

“A good number of players in the team are those who helped it earn promotion thus they lack the experience to play in the league. The senior players who have been there (FKF-PL) have failed to motivate and help them adapt quickly,” he said.

“When you are signing players, you should consider those who are good not just experience. If you have played in the (top tier) league before then you should always be among those starting,” said the source, also blaming the trend by the team to concede late in matches to lack of experience.

He pointed out that the team’s attack is also blunt thus the numerous wasted scoring opportunities.

Shabana's Absolom Aduda celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium on September 1, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Reports indicate that there have been indiscipline cases in the team with the latest being last weekend where some players are said to have sneaked from the camp. Shabana lost 2-1 to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club.

“We are actively engaging with the individuals implicated, with a focus on addressing specific allegations rather than making broad generalisation,” said Shabana’s Secretary General Elizaphan Kerama.

“Our main challenge at the moment is the team's performance, and we are steadfastly dedicated to resolving this issue by implementing what we refer to as vital changes within the team.”

In most post-match interviews especially after Shabana lost, Okoth always cut a frustrated figure, his main concern being the worrying trend of conceding late.

A fed-up Okoth hinted at resigning after Shabana lost 1-0 to visitors Kariobangi Sharks on September 23 courtesy of Geoffrey Onyango’s 90th minute goal.

“I’m shocked that we again conceded in the final stages of the match. As a coach, it is very tough and you are left wondering what new thing you will introduce in the team,” he lamented then.

Home away from home

Describing the 4-0 loss against Ulinzi on October 29 as the heaviest defeat he has ever suffered in his coaching career, Okoth finally called it quits during the post-match interview.

“I’m proud of whatever I have done ever since I got into this team. They also know what I have done to the team, assembling and getting it promoted. I just leave feeling proud that they gave me the opportunity and I have done all that I felt was right for the team,” said Okoth.

But the club’s management stuck with him, saying he had not resigned procedurally.

As a result, he took charge of their match against Gor Mahia where they lost 1-0 on November 1 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, before falling 2-1 to Bandari last weekend.

Other quarters believe that hosting matches at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay County and not their usual Gusii Stadium, has denied the club home advantage.

Gusii Stadium is currently undergoing renovations to make it fit to host topflight league matches.

“Playing our home matches at Gusii played a crucial role in our promotion. Everyone at the team had the mentality that we cannot lose here. The electric atmosphere brought by the fans made it even better but that is now lacking because we are home but we are playing away.

"Even if fans still show up, you just feel that there is something still missing. I believe if we were playing at Gusii, we would not have conceded late like it happened at the start of the season in matches that we played at home,” said a member of the technical bench.

Kerama was of a similar view saying: “The unavailability of our traditional home ground is another substantial factor contributing to our under par performance. For example, traveling from our base to Nairobi for a home match has proven to be an arduous task, necessitating substantial resources.”

Shabana fans celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Assistant coach Oscar Kambona was elevated to the head coach position but on interim basis. Bernard Otieno and Peter Ongechi were also dropped as team's captains with George Onyango, Justine Omwando and Aloro appointed the new captain, first assistant captain and second assistant captain respectively.