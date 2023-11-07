Struggling Shabana FC fire coach Sammy Okoth

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Shabana have parted ways with coach Sammy Okoth and goalkeeper trainer Collins Oduor.

The ‘Glamour Boys’ have appointed Oscar Kambona as new coach on an interim basis.

This comes barely a day after the Kisii-based club lost 2-1 to hosts Bandari in a league match held at Mbaraki Club Grounds in Mombasa, their fifth loss in 10 matches.

With just one win and four draws to their name, the ‘Glamour Boys’ lie bottom with seven points only, 14 points behind eaders Posta Rangers.

“It is with mutual agreement that we have decided to part ways with head coach Sammy Okoth and goalkeeper trainer Mr Collins Oduor,” said the club in a Monday statement signed by chairman Jared Ombogi.

“As a club, we deeply value and appreciate the significant contributions and unwavering dedication they have exhibited throughout their tenure with our organization. We extend our heartfelt best wishes for their future endevours.”

Okoth guided Shabana back to the top flight league after spending 17 years in lower tier leagues. But the going in the FKF-PL has been tough for him and on two occasions he has hinted at quitting due to the poor results.

After their 4-0 drubbing by former champions Ulinzi Stars on October 29 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Okoth announced his resignation, saying it is time for someone else to come in and steer the club.

“I’m proud of whatever I have done ever since I got into this team. They also know what I have done to the team, assembling and getting it promoted. I just leave feeling proud that they gave me the opportunity and I have done all that I felt was right for the team,” said the coach in a post-match interview.

But the club’s management stuck with him, saying he has not resigned procedurally. As a result, he took charge of their match against Gor Mahia where they lost 1-0 on November 1 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani before falling to Bandari at the weekend.