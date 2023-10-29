FKF-PL: Shabana coach Okoth resigns, Leopards win at last

Shabana FC coach Sammy Okoth Sunday finally threw in the towel after they lost 4-0 to Ulinzi Stars in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

"In my coaching life I've never been disappointed like today. We've been playing and sometimes losing, but we've never been humiliated this way," said Okoth as he tendered in his resignation after the well-attended match.

"I've tried my best, bringing this team from the National Super League (NSL), emerging champions. I thank the fans who have been turning up in large numbers, and they should not be discouraged by today's results.

Shabana have garnered seven points with their only victory since their promotion being a 1-0 triumph over Tusker at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on October 6. They have lost three and drawn four.

Okoth had hinted at resigning on September 23 after they lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

His counterpart Ulinzi Stars Antony Kimani was over the moon after the emphatic win.

"We started the season badly, but the players have started picking up. I tried new tricks that had worked for us. Today we have been able to utilise our chances. We had the composure. Just like any other team, we want to win the league title."

The hosts scored through Bonvanger Muchika (29'), Mark Bikokwa (38') and Enosh Ochieng' (51', 63').

At Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County, AFC Leopards finally registered their first win of the season after a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar.

Striker Brian Yakhama converted a first half penalty after winger Clifton Miheso was fouled inside the box by Nzoia Sugar custodian Bernard Onunga.

The win moved Leopards out of the relegation zone and they are now in 15th spot having garnered seven points from eight rounds of matches.

At Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, 10 man KCB beat Nairobi Citys 4-1, while visiting Kakamega Homeboyz lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks.

KCB showed no mercy on struggling Nairobi City Stars as defender Hanniff Wesonga, midfielders Danson Chetambe and Francis Kahiro and forward Nicholas Kipkirui were on target for the bankers.