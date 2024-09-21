Passy Ma Travor: What detectives want from ‘investors’ in mega fraud probe

Kenyan nationals living abroad are among dozens of people who have given statements to police after losing at least Sh350 million in an alleged fraudulent investment scheme run by Ms Pascaline Peter aka Passy Ma Travor.

Detectives are racing against time to piece together evidence from hundreds of documents and statements after they were allowed to hold Ms Peter for 30 days. In what is said to be a complex investigation, investigators are seeking contracts, transaction details and any other communication from alleged victims.

One of the complainants, a Kenyan residing in Italy, has provided details of putting in more than Sh5 million in the shylock business which was being run by Ms Peter.

“The individual based in Italy is amongst the big investors who believed that they will be pocketing a lot of cash on monthly basis only for the whole thing to go under,” said an officer attached to the DCI, who spoke in confidence as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

More than 100 others have so far been in contact with officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Police sources say others who fell into the trap of investing millions of shillings include senior public officials and business people.

Officers investigating the matter are in contact with the banking fraud unit and are investigating the movement of cash in at least four different local banks. One charge being pursued is “obtaining money by false pretences.”

Kasarani DCI boss Justus Ombati told Nation.Africa that the police expected more alleged victims to report and help build the case against the main suspect after the court granted additional time to hold Ms Peter in custody as the investigations went on. He said that her co-accused is also in custody.

“We ask the public who are victims of the suspected Ponzi scheme that was being led by Ms Peter to come out and record statements which will assist in the ongoing investigations,” he said.

Immediately after her arrest, DCI boss Mohamed Amin also said the real estate business Ms Peter said she was running was suspected to be fake. The suspect had for a week switched off her phone and went into hiding as complaints emerged on social media about the scheme.

“She also falsely claimed that she was running a successful real estate company that she used as bait but once the payments were made she switched off her mobile phone and went into hiding,” Mr Amin said.

On Thursday, September 12, a multi-agency team raided Ms Peter’s home in Kantafu, Machakos County, and arrested her. She was then taken to Kasarani Police Station.

Earlier before things fell apart, a number of “investors” held a series of meetings with her as they sought to unsuccessfully get back their money. It was a dramatic turn to a promise for rich rewards that had been carefully cultivated to lure as many people as possible.

Ms Peter ran the scheme as she went on putting up a mansion in Kantafu Area, Machakos County, which she never shied from sharing its images on various social media platforms.

When she went under in mid-August some of those who had trusted her with their money then re-shared the images of the building claiming that they suspected that the money was used in the construction.

One of the engineers involved in the construction project, and who is ironically a victim, told Nation.Africa initially payments were prompt before they started becoming erratic.

“The property is very expensive and she started putting it up almost the same time the shylock business began,” said the engineer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is also emerging that the multi-million-shilling property, that is now part of the investigation, is being erected on a plot belonging to a relative of Ms Peter, who is also believed to be in hiding.

Some of the victims also shared a copy of a contract that Ms Peter used to sign with her clients.

In the contract seen by Nation.Africa, which was signed in February 2024, Ms Peter identifies herself as the “lender” and the client as the “investor” in a business that is related to money lending.

In the agreement states, in part, that, “the lender has agreed to lend money on behalf of the investor and the investor agreed to invest money with the lender subject to the consideration, terms and some set conditions.”

It is this money given to Ms Peter that was supposed to be paid back monthly with interest.

The contract further states that the investor has the option to withdraw interests only and that the investor has the option to top up or partially withdraw the principal.

When it comes to terminating the contract the investors are supposed to give the lender 30 days’ notice from which the repayment amount (principal plus interest) is payable to the “investor” by the lender (Ms Peter).

Nation.Africa is in possession of three such contracts that have been signed by different alleged victims of what DCI boss Mohamed Amin has termed a “well-orchestrated scheme.”

It is also emerging from the investigation that some of the alleged victims did not sign contracts but trusted Ms Peter to keep her promise.

Such “investors” were introduced to Ms Peter by her close friends.

“She used close friends to lure their friends into investing into the business. There was no contract and we transacted based on trust,” said one of the alleged victims, who has also recorded a statement.

Immediately Ms Peter was arrested, investigations into the widely publicised real estate business which had attracted a huge following on social media kicked off. This led to the arrest of the co-director, who is also in custody.

In the plots selling business, those who were interested were asked to visit the site on a daily basis and vehicles to ferry them were easily available.

All the projects she said are located on Koma Hills which is along Kangundo Road with prices ranging from Sh450,000 to Sh900,000.

“The entire purchase process typically takes 30 to 90 days, and we strive to expedite title deed processing whenever possible, ideally completing it within 30 days,” she had said in promotional posts. DCI detectives now believe this was just part of the alleged con game.

On social media, Ms Peter was never shy about displaying her supposedly lavish lifestyle.

This week, one of her two cars which she owns was towed to Kasarani Police Station from Kitengela.

For weeks, police officers and DCI sleuths burnt the midnight oil with the aim of arresting the suspect after she went into hiding. She moved to Tigoni and the Kabuku shopping Centre located in Kiambu County.

From there she moved to Naivasha then Narok and Kericho counties. She would eventually be arrested at her home in Kantafu.