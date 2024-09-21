Pacemaker no more: Kipkosgei takes upon himself marathon task

In the 49th edition of Berlin Marathon held on September 24, last year, Kenyan runner Simon Kipkosgei had been assigned the task of setting a searing pace for the competitors till the 25th kilometre, then drop out.

But being his first time to serve as a pacemaker in a major race, he got excited and went an extra five kilometres and dropped out at the 32nd kilometre mark. Unbeknown to the 24-year-old, he had done enough to convince his management of his readiness to tackle the full marathon, the entire stretch of the 42.195 kilometre-course. His management has entered him for this year’s race, to be held on September 29.

The race enters the 50th edition this year.

Pacesetters perform the crucial role of helping elite runners plan their pace well. They normally drop off after a distance which ranges from 21km to 25km. But others have been known to go all the way to winning the race.

In an interview with Nation Sport in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kipkosgei, reckons he has now mastered the Berlin Marathon route, and is confident of victory, particularly because the big boys will not be around.

“I am heading back to Berlin Marathon to finish the race this time round. Having trained well, I believe I will run an impressive race. Last year as a pacemaker, I was to drop off at 25km but my body was strong and I decided to go till the 32nd kilometres mark.

Because it is a major race, you are not allowed to finish it as a pacemaker,” Kipkosgei, who is targeting to run sub-2:08 time in the race, said.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (2nd L) is surrounded by pace runners as he passes the 22km mark in the men's race of the Berlin Marathon on September 24, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.



Photo credit: File | AFP

Kipkosgei's confidence in running an impressive race has also been boosted by the fact that he will be competing with his three training mates at the Ikaika Sports Management, offering him an opportunity of teamwork.

“My preparations for the race went well. Given that I will compete with my team mates in the camp, we will assist one another so as to come out of Germany with personal bests times after the race,” he added.

His training mate Stanley Kurgat, who also performed pacemaking duties in Berlin Marathon last year, will run the full marathon. Kurgat competed in Valencia Marathon last December and clocked two hours, and 11:50 minutes.