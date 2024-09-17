Kenya risks ban as ADAK operations paralysed due to budget cuts

Operations at the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) have grounded to a halt due to lack of adequate funding.

ADAK chairman Daniel Makdwallo Tuesday said that they have not conducted wholesome testing since the start of the new financial year in July, owing to the drastic cut of funding by the treasury.

Makdwallo said they have been unable to operate after their funding was reduced from Sh298 million to Sh20 million in this financial year.

“Our operations that include payment of salaries, travelling, and testing have been hampered. We are unable to meet our mandate and that means that all our activities are grounded,” said Makdwallo.

Makdwallo warned of grave repercussions from the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), which has already been notified of the inadequate funding from the government.

Makdwallo said that even though the allocation of Sh650m for athletics anti-doping special programmes has not been touched, its officers can't affect the programme with the reduced funding from the government.

Makdwallo warned that WADA is likely to declare Kenya non-compliant, which could see the country banned from hosting or competing in any international events.

Makdwallo revealed that ADAK’s board and management have raised the issue with the Ministries of Sports and Finance, in addition to the Parliamentary Committee for Sports.

“Their response has been budgetary challenges,” said Makdwallo, adding that their last comprehensive test was done on Team Kenya, which participated in the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games, adding that they were special projects.

“If WADA is to declare the country non-compliant due to reduced funding, then our sportsmen won’t be able to attend international competitions, because the agency cannot carry out its regular testing activities both in competition and out of competition.

“No legal prosecution can go on for those athletes who have violated anti-doping policies and no anti-doping education can go on,” warned Makdwallo, adding that ADAK activities should draw equal attention just like the construction of the new stadia.

“We can't build stadiums and not have people compete in them. It won’t make sense hence we should strike a good balance in funding. We have achieved a lot in the war against doping and we shouldn’t let that slide,” said Makdwallo.

Makdwallo was addressing the media at ADAK offices in Nairobi, accompanied by ADAK chief executive officer, Sarah Shibutse and legal officer, Bildad Rogoncho.

Shibutse said among the key events the Kenyan teams are likely to miss if WADA strikes now are the World Rugby Sevens Series in November in Dubai, and the 2025 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) in February.

“We shall be declared non-compliant when unable to carry out testing and education programs when we are unable to move,” said Shibutse, who called on the government to reinstate the budget.” We are hopeful that our plea will be considered in the supplementary budget.”

While the Sh650m pledged by the government in 2022 in the fight against doping was specifically for athletics anti-doping programmes, the government has availed separate funds for ADAK since the formation of the body in 2016.

In November 2022, President William Ruto pledged Sh650m annually for five years in the fight against doping, a move that saw the country escape an imminent athletics ban.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the 2016 Anti-Doping Act, which saw the establishment of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak). That saved Kenya from being banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics over the rising cases of doping.

The increased funding has seen heightened doping tests and a rise in doping cases, an indication that the systems put in place are working.