FKF-PL: Murang'a Seal dine with the big boys

Newbies Murang’a Seal have taken the Football Kenya Federation Premier League by storm with last weekend's 2-1 win over former champions Tusker the latest indication they are just not participants in the topflight competition.

Seal came from a goal down to beat Tusker at their SportPesa Arena backyard on Sunday, a result which saw them go joint second on 20 points with defending champions Gor Mahia. After 10 rounds of matches, Seal have garnered 20 points, same as Gor who have a higher goal difference.

The two teams are one point behind Posta Rangers who played out a 1-1 draw with KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Murang’a Seal finished second in the National Super League last season thus earning automatic promotion with champions Shabana who have since found the going tough in FKF-PL.

The impressive show by Seal under the tutelage of Gabriel ‘Kingi’ Njoroge has already elicited title talk with the former Mathare United and Nairobi City Stars coach saying they can’t rule out the possibility of winning the league title in their maiden season in FKF-PL.

"The outcome of this (Tusker) game is a clear testimony of our determination to justify our presence in the competition and, yes, we cannot rule out the possibility of clinching the title in our maiden league appearance," said Njoroge after the win over Tusker on Sunday.

In 2009, Sofapaka bagged the league on their maiden season, a feat Njoroge believes they can emulate with dedication and hard work from everybody in the team.

"We played well and I must laud my players for putting up a valiant fight in the match that we almost lost after falling behind in the opening minutes of the game," he added.

Experience striker Batts Awita leads Seal's scoring chart with three goals having netted a brace against Tusker on Sunday and also scored in their league opener against Shabana on August 27.

Former Nzoia Sugar striker Titus Kapchanga and John Kiplagat have scored two goals each.

Among the notable results Seal have registered so far are the 1-0 home win over Kakamega Homeboyz on September 24 and 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium on September 30.

Seal custodian Bonphas Munyasa, who has conceded only five goals, only second to Gor Mahia custodian Kevin Omondi who has let in four, says they are focused on the title.

“We are in the league to compete with big boys and even if we don’t win the title we must be in the top five. Many of us are also expecting a call up in the national team in future and that makes us work very hard,” said Munyasa, 26 who has featured for Sofapaka and APS Bomet in the past.

As Seal revels in their dream start to the league, the Golden Boot race is also taking shape.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, who leads the scoring chance with seven goals and has not scored in the last two matches, is being followed closely by Kakamega Homeboyz striker Moses Shumah who has five goals.

Shumah, 19, scored in Kakamega Homeboyz's 2-0 win over Muhoroni Youth at Muhoroni Stadium on Sunday.