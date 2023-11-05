FKF-PL: Murang’a Seal shock Tusker, Posta stay top

Newcomers Murang’a Seal on Sunday inflicted more misery on Tusker with a 2-1 win in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at SportPesa Arena in Murang’a.

At Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani, defending champions Gor Mahia squandered the chance to move top for the first time this season after battling to a barren draw with visitors Kenya Police.

“I thought it was an interesting tactical game. I thought both teams played well in different parts part and overall it is the fifth clean sheet for us which was our best run last season,” said Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry follows their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kenya Police from the touchline on November 5, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Police coach Zdravko Logarusic said: “Draw is a fair result. They dominated some part of the game but did not score just like us. I think game by game we are improving. It is a marathon league and anything can happen. Let us hope we will win very soon.”

With leaders Posta Rangers having earlier drawn 0-0 with KCB at MISC Kasarani Annex, a win over Police would have seen the 20-time champions leapfrog Rangers at the top. With the results, the Mailmen remained top with 21 points, one above K’Ogalo.

In other matches held Sunday, hosts Bandari compounded Shabana’s woes with a 2-1 victory at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Kakamega Homeboyz thumped hosts Muhoroni Youth 2-0 at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, while 10-man Bidco United defeated Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Forward Batts Awita and Titus Kapchanga struck on 20 and 31 minutes respectively to guide Seal to the important win over Tusker, who are yet to hit the ground running this season. John Byamukama had given the brewers the lead in the sixth minute.

The loss piles more pressure on veteran coach Robert Matano, who side have only won three matches of the 10 they have played this season.

They are 13th with 11 points, while Seal, who were promoted to the top flight league this season by virtue of finishing second in the 2022/23 National Super League are third with 20 points.

At Muhoroni Stadium, second-half goals from Estone Omeno and Moses Shumah saw Homeboyz bounce back to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Rangers last Thursday.

Homeboyz lie eighth with 15 points after winning four matches, while Muhoroni,

are 16th with eight points, just one more than bottom-placed Shabana.