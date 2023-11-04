Bungoma Queens leave it late to stun Zetech

Zetech Sparks suffered their second defeat at home this season, after going down 2-1 to Bungoma Queens in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) match at Imani Stadium in Ruiru, Kiambu County on Saturday.

Bungoma's Catherine Khaemba scored the opener in the 57th minute before Timona Zareti leveled for Zetech Sparks in the 63rd minute. Winrose Wanyama got the winner for the visitors at the stroke of full time.

Following the victory, the league debutants have now moved up to sixth place on the standings with seven points from five matches. Zetech remain in fourth place with seven points.

Matches between Wadadia Women and Gaspo Women, as well as Bunyore Starlets and Soccer Assassins, that were scheduled for Saturday were postponed.

This was due to several players from Soccer Assassins and Gaspo being part of the Rising Starlets provisional squad, which started residential training on Friday for the Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier match against Cameroon later this month.

Action continues on Sunday with Ulinzi Starlets taking on Kenya Police Bullets at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

This promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams have seven points but Ulinzi have a superior goal difference.

With Bullets having a game in hand, this match will be key in determining the team that moves to second position with 10 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions Vihiga Queens, who currently lead the league standings with 10 points from four matches, will take on troubled Trans Nzoia Falcons at Ndura Stadium in Kitale.

Last weekend, Falcons missed their match against Bungoma Queens due to financial constraints.

This came just a week after Falcons coach Justine Okiring stepped down following a string of poor results.

"The few players that were in camp went home. The players will not be available to face Vihiga on Sunday. The management of the team is still looking for sponsors. The solution was for the club officials to sell the team to the county but they refused. They lost a good opportunity to help the girls," a source who sough anonymity told Nation Sport.

Nakuru City Queens will host Kibera Soccer Ladies at ASK Grounds in Nakuru County.

Sunday fixtures

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Vihiga Queens (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 11 am)

Ulinzi Starlets v Kenya Police Bullets (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 12 pm)