19 new faces in Rising Starlets squad to face Cameroon

Rising Starlets coach Beldine Odemba has made significant changes to her provisional squad for the upcoming third round 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

On Thursday, Odemba announced a provisional squad of 35 that will face Cameroon in a two-leg fixture this month, with a total of 19 changes from the previous squad that eliminated Angola 10-1 on aggregate in the second round last month.

The players are set to arrive in Nairobi on Friday for residential training. Kenya will face Cameroon in Yaounde on November 11 before hosting them in Nairobi for the second leg on November 17.

Unfortunately, eight players from the previous squad will not participate in the Cameroon match due to the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

"The absence of the eight players is a big challenge to us. This new blood will hopefully integrate seamlessly with the team. We’ll work hard to overcome this hurdle in the upcoming round and hopefully, in the next round, we will have a stronger, and more resilient team," said Odemba.

Captain Jane Hato, midfielder Jerrine Nun Adhiambo, and striker Faith Atieno from Madira Girls Soccer Assassins and striker Faith Naliaka of Bukhayua Secondary School are some of the key players that will miss the Cameroon clash.

Other players are; defenders Kikky Masika and Purity Awino of Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School, midfielder Charity Luhavi (Wiyeta Girls) and defender Molly Akinyi Onyango and Susan Akoth Otieno both of Acakoro Ladies.

In the goalkeeping department, new call-up Velma Abwire from Wiyeta Girls joins Scovia Awuor of Kobala Secondary and Christine Omolo from Butere Girls.

The backline has also undergone significant changes, with nine new defenders being included in the squad.

They are Rachel Adhiambo (Acakoro), Judith Nandwa (Butere Sec.), Ann Brenda Ochieng (Macmillan Queens), Christine Imbenzi (Soccer Assassins), Christine Achieng (Jera Secondary), Tabitha Amoit (Wadadia FC), Lavender Waswa (Bungoma Queens), Redempter Mercy (Kobala Secondary), and Wendy Awino (Kobala Secondary).

In the midfield, five new faces have been introduced, including Mary Akeyo from Lwak Girls High School, Vanesa Wangari from Gaspo Women, Sunira Manda Were from Moi Girls High School Eldoret, Eunice Nabwoba from Wiyeta Secondary School, and Juliet Kimberly Diego from St. Christopher’s International School.

Additionally, Mollvine Achieng (KISPED Queens), Lilian Mutanu (Gaspo Women), Sharlyne Opisa (Amus College), and Siplenda Mmboga (Kobala Secondary) are some of the new faces that will lead the attack.

The aggregate winner of this tie will face either Congo and Egypt in the fourth and final qualifying round. The fourth round winners will get a direct ticket to the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Colombia next year.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Scovia Awuor (Kobala Secondary), Christine Omolo (Butere Girls), Velma Abwire (Wiyeta Sec. School)

Defenders

Rebecca Kwoba (Zetech Sparks), Rachel Adhiambo (Acakoro), Dorcas Glender (Butere Sec.), Judith Nandwa (Butere Sec.), Ruth Akinyi (Nasokol Sec. Sch.) Charity Luhavi (Wiyeta Sec.), Ann Brenda Ochieng ( Macmillan Queens), Christine Imbenzi (Soccer Assassins), Christine Achieng (Jera Sec. Sch), Tabitha Amoit (Wadadia FC), Lavender Waswa (Bungoma Queens), Redempter Mercy (Kobala Sec.), Wendy Awino (Kobala Sec.)

Midfielders

Clotilda Auma (Butere Girls), Elizabeth Muteshi (Nakuru City Queens), Hellen Mito (Soccer Assassins), Mary Akeyo (Lwak Girls High School), Vanesa Wangari (Gaspo Women), Sunira Manda Were (Moi Girls High School Eldoret), Eunice Nabwoba (Wiyeta Secondary School), Juliet Kimberly Diego (St. Christopher’s International School)



Forwards