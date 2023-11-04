Remember me? Old boy Muyoti inflicts more pain on AFC Leopards fans

The torrid run by AFC Leopards in the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) continued on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani.

At Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, hosts Nzoia Sugar scored at the death to bring to an end their eight-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks, while visitors FC Talanta hammered 2009 champions Sofapaka 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Both City Stars and Leopards headed into the Round 10 clash looking to bounce back to winning ways.

City Stars, under the tutelage of Nicholas Muyoti were on the back of a four-match winless streak, having lost to Murang’a Seal (2-1), KCB (4-1) and Kenya Police (1-0) and drawn against Shabana (2-2).

On the other hand, Leopards coached by Croat Tomas Trucha drew 0-0 with Sharks last Wednesday.

Goals from Vincent Owino, Samuel Kapen and Robin Asenwa on 22, 56 and 61 minutes respectively secured maximum points for ‘Simba wa Nairobi’.

Though Leopards launched a late comeback, they were unable to snatch a draw.

Brian Yakhama netted Leopards first goal in the 83rd minute from the spot, before Victor Otieno reduced the deficit further six minutes later.

City Stars are now ranked 11th with 12 points, eight behind leaders Posta Rangers while Leopards lie lowly 15th with eight points.

At Sudi, Coach Godfrey “Solo” Oduor went into the Sharks clash under immense pressure since Nzoia were without a win in their last eight matches.

After opening the campaign with a 2-1 home win over Ulinzi Stars, the Millers registered identical 1-1 draws with Muhoroni Youth and Bidco United, before losing to City Stars (2-1), Murang’a Seal (1-0), Rangers (2-0), Kakamega Homeboyz (1-0) and Leopards (1-0).

Emmanuel Osoro scored in the 90th minute to end the winless run and ease off some pressure off Oduor’s shoulders.

With the slim win, the Bungoma-based side are 14th with nine points while Sharks, who suffered their third loss of the season are eighth with 13 points.

Having thrashed KCB 3-0 on Wednesday, bottom-placed Sofapaka had hoped to build on that big victory.

But it was not the case against Talanta as second-half goals from Augustine Kuta, Danson Mumo and Kevinton Machika condemned the “Batoto ba Mungu” to their seventh loss of the season.

With the win, Talanta are fourth with 15 points while Sofapaka are bottom with seven points.

“We are improving in every game. All the goals we scored were as a result of team work, from the midfield and that shows we have started to replicate what we are doing in training,” said Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta.

Saturday results

Nairobi City Stars 3 AFC Leopards 2

Sofapaka 0 Talanta 3