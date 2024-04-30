President William Ruto

Kenya caves in to stiff World Bank terms for cheap loans

President William Ruto delivers his speech during the opening session of the International Development Association (IDA21) Replenishment Summit at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi County yesterday.

Photo credit: Courtesy | PCS

By  Dominic Omondi  &  Kepha Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Ruto is pushing for more resources, says African leaders will take robust actions to improve fiscal discipline.
  • Loans from the World Bank come with conditions that range from budget cuts to additional taxation and freeze in public sector pay and hiring
  • Kenya ascended to become the fourth largest borrower from World Bank’s IDA behind Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tanzania as at June last year.

