Africa Climate Summit

Exposed: The firms that pocketed Sh4.3bn for Africa Climate summit

Some of the over 2500 delegates who attended the Africa Climate Summit at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in September 05, 2023.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KICC is yet to be paid USD2.5 million, which is Sh370 million for the conference.
  • USD12.5 million (Sh1.9 billion) were direct payments the donors made to the companies.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside MPs' plot to control Sh96bn roads kitty

    Parliament

  2. PREMIUM How to keep children safe during holidays

    Easter Sunday

  3. PREMIUM US flags Kenya over graft in judiciary, public contracts

    DNKatherineTai1907lf

  4. PREMIUM Kenyans turn to sleep clinics as disorders rise

    Sleep disorder