Africa is ever embedded in world summits

Africa is rising. As is often said, “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.” With the growing list of international partner nations, African countries are definitely playing their cards right.

One such expression of friendship is inclusion in summits. These are platforms for member states to interact, exchange views and form mutual understandings to elevate economic and social development whilst strengthening partnerships.

Over the past month, there have been various summits around the world — from the BRICS in South Africa to the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya, ASEAN in Indonesia and the G20 in India. Member states signed agreements and promoted multilateralism.

Renewable energy projects

Kenya hosted the September 4-6 Africa Climate Summit. It is at the forefront of renewable energy generation and President William Ruto is championing green growth. The ‘Nairobi Declaration’ is making a strong push for accelerated climate action and financing mechanisms. Germany announced a tax relief for climate swap of €60 million for Kenya to invest in identified renewable energy projects. That shone a bright spotlight on Kenya.

The two-day G20 summit in New Delhi showcased hospitality, technology, innovation and culture while addressing critical global issues. A highlight worthy of great celebration is that the African Union has become a new permanent member of the G20—now G21. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in his opening address on September 9. The gathering discussed key matters like increasing loans to developing nations and the international debt structure reform.

The inclusion of the AU in one of the world’s most important global policy forums is a recognition of the importance of Africa in terms of shaping the future of the world order. The G20 comprises the richest and most powerful countries. The only prior member from the continent was South Africa.

The AU represents 18 per cent of the world population occupying over 20 per cent of global land area, 60 per cent of uncultivated arable land, 30 per cent of global mineral resources, 25 per cent of global natural biodiversity and 45 per cent of renewable energy potential. The AU always attended the summit as an invited international organisation.

G2O summit participants

The focus of the summit has shifted to opening up space for the Global South to ensure the voices of many smaller, developing economic countries hitherto excluded from these forums are included. Africa’s most populous country Nigeria attended the G20 summit and is considering membership.

Why has this G20 become the poster conference for several developing countries? It is the first time that the superpowers of yesteryears have looked at the rest with respect. While it is not to say that the former colonies are seeking approval, it is interesting when US and UK leaders are looking hesitant while former underdogs advance with confidence.

Interestingly, as the G2O summit participants flew back home, another meeting took place in Vladivostok between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, the repercussions or significance of which only time will tell.