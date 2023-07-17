Time to think strategically about policies

More international firms recognise the necessity for a direct presence in Sub-Saharan Africa. Kenya, ideally, is the most suited destination in the region to attract trade and foreign investments.

One reason for this is that the country is blessed with a long coastline to facilitate trade. Additionally, the recent infrastructure works have enhanced transportation networks and accessibility throughout Kenya and linkages to neighbouring countries.

Kenya grew at a 5.5 per cent annual rate last year, despite the negative shocks to import food and energy prices. But in the past year, Kenya has not attracted as much foreign direct investment (FDI) as envisioned, especially in manufacturing and the reasons include the high cost of operations.

A hot topic of discussion lately has been the cost of energy—which is expensive, partly due to taxes. The Finance Act, 2023, with the raft of tax amendments, has shaken up the economy. With higher VAT on petroleum products, and at a time when fuel prices have consistently been increasing, the cost of all commodities are impacted yet again. Kenya increased the price of petrol to a 12-year high with the recent tax hike. The price jumped 7.4 per cent to Sh195.50 per litre in Nairobi.

The effect of the fuel price rise has repercussions on all aspects of the economy. The cost of commuting and public transportation is impacted as fares increase. Agricultural produce delivery from farm to market will incur increased costs of transportation, directly translating to increased prices of food.

Petroleum products and fuel have applications to supplement electricity in manufacturing, and that is an added cost that will further inflate commodity prices. As it is, the ever-rising costs of power and electricity have been a deterrent to investments. Manufacturers in Egypt incur a third of the electricity cost one faces in Kenya for similar units of usage.

As the prices of locally produced goods rise, imports are seizing the markets as pocket-friendly solutions, particularly during these times of impacted incomes. One vision the government should have is the availability of cheaper, plentiful, relatively clean energy for everyone.

In the political and economic sense, energy costs drive everything—transportation, food and heating costs. The best thing leadership could do for the people is to drive energy costs down to the lowest possible level.

The service sector has shown significant signs of improvement. However, manufacturing needs a boost; it is not performing as envisioned. In addition to driving down energy costs and, effectively, the cost of living, there is a need to consciously work towards attracting more FDI to create employment opportunities, attract further investments and strengthen the Kenya shilling or at least bring it to stability resulting from the foreign currency influx.

The repatriation tax may be a short-term tool to build tax revenue but is detrimental in the long term; we need to attract, not deter, foreign investors.