Logarusic to lead Police march-past against Gor Mahia

The battle for top spot in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) continues this weekend with leaders Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia, who are separated by a point both in action against tough opponents.

The 10th round also comes at a time when six coaches in the top tier are under pressure to deliver positive results. The six are Tusker coach Robert Matano, his Kenya Police counterpart Zdravko Logarusic, Godfrey Oduor ‘Solo’ (Nzoia Sugar), Sammy Okoth (Shabana) and Tomas Trucha of AFC Leopards.

Leaders Posta Rangers will face limping KCB, who conceded three goals in their midweek fixture against Sofapaka, at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

Rangers lead the log on 20 points, one above defending champions Gor Mahia who host Kenya Police at the nearby Kasarani main stadium, also on Sunday.

Struggling AFC Leopards' clash with Nairobi City Stars will be live on Azam TV on Saturday as well as Gor Mahia's tie with Kenya Police on Sunday.

In Mombasa, Shabana who feel they were robbed in the 1-0 loss to Gor have a chance to redeem themselves when they play Bandari on Sunday at Mbaraki Grounds.

Another interesting duel will pit high-flying newbies Murang’a Seal against Tusker at the Sportpesa Arena in the outskirts of Murang’a town. A defeat to the brewers could heap more pressure on Matano who has been tasked with turning around results.

Kenya Police have not beaten K’Ogalo in the past four meetings between the two sides since the law enforcers were promoted to the topflight league in 2021. Still unbeaten this season, it is highly unlikely Kenya Police will beat Gor if recent form is anything to go by.

Logarusic, a Croat will be facing Gor, a team he coached between 2012 and 2013 and is credited for improving its fortunes on the pitch though he narrowly missed the league title with them in 2012.

Logarusic won Top 8 tournament and also clinched the Football Kenya Federation Cup during his stint with K'Ogalo.

“The team can only get better and not bad. The training sometimes we do after the game is not punishment but a recap on how the team has played with the aim of rectifying our mistakes,” said the 58 years old.

Since being appointed Kenya Police coach on September 28, Logarusic has won two matches, drawn one and lost twice. Police will be out to bag maximum points after failing to win in their last three matches.

Gor head into the game having laboured to beat Shabana 1-0 at the same venue on Wednesday. Will Kenya Police be the first team to inflict defeat on Gor this season?

Murang’a Seal will be a tough opponent for Tusker who have been struggling this season. Seal have been a hard nut to crack at their home ground with the only loss they have suffered there being 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers on September 24.

“Tusker will be a tough opponent but we have also shown that we are not pushovers by stopping top teams like Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars here. We are confident of a positive result,” said Murang’a Seal custodian Bonphas Munyasa who has conceded only four goals this season.

AFC Leopards will be seeking their second win of the season against City Stars while Oduor will be out to ensure Nzoia Sugar move away from relegation when they visit Kariobangi Sharks. The sugar millers are bottom of the table with a paltry six points.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)

Nzoia Sugar v Kariobangi Sharks (Sudi)

Sofapaka v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex)

Sunday

Murang’a Seal v Tusker (SportPesa Arena, Murang’a)

Posta Rangers v KCB (Kasarani Annex)

Muhoroni Youth v Kakamega Homeboyz (Muhoroni)

Gor Mahia v Kenya Police (Kasarani)

Ulinzi Stars v Bidco United (Ulinzi Complex)