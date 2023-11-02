FKF-PL: Posta Rangers go one point clear after Homeboyz draw

Posta Rangers coach John Kamau was pleased with his players character after they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with hosts Kakamega Homeboyz in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged on Thursday at the waterlogged Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Homeboyz were the first to see the back of the net when Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah slotted the ball home following a defensive mix up in the seventh minute.

This was the third goal for Shumah,19 this season. He was also on target when Homeboyz settled for a 3-3 draw against FC Talanta on October 6 their and 2-1 win over Tusker on September 16,

Rangers found their footing and bagged the equaliser in the 30th minute as centre-back Bernard 0ndiek headed the ball home from Brian Otieno’s corner kick.

Kamau says that the heavy rain witnessed during the clash affected the flow of the ball and his players were also tired due to a long journey from Nairobi.

“It was anybody's game because of the state of the pitch. I’m happy with the character of my players, which was good since we conceded in the first quarter but fought and got a goal in such a condition,” said Kamau after the match.

The draw saw Posta Rangers remain top with 20 points, one more than defending champions Gor Mahia, who are the only unbeaten side in the league. Kakamega Homeboyz on the other hand are 10th on the log on 12 points.

It was the first draw of the season for the mailmen who have taken the local league by storm having only lost one game - a 3-1 loss to FC Talanta on October 26.