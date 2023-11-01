FKF-PL: Onyango strikes late as Gor beat 10-man Shabana

Defender Rooney Onyango's late goal guided Gor Mahia to a 1-0 win over 10-man Shabana in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

Shabana, who are nicknamed ‘Glamour Boys’, earned promotion to the FKF-PL this season after winning the 2022/23 National Super League following 17 years in the lower-tier.

In other matches held Wednesday, Sofapaka hammered KCB 3-0 at Kasarani Annex,Ulinzi Stars upset Tusker 1-0 at Ruaraka Ground, while Bidco United beat Muhoroni Youth 3-0 at Kasarani Annex.

Bandari defeated Kenya Police 3-2 at Mbaraki Sports Ground, FC Talanta and Nzoia Sugar battled to a barren draw, a similar score AFC Leopards registered against Kariobangi Sharks and Murang’a Seal defeated 10-man Nairobi City Stars 2-1.

Having wasted numerous scoring opportunities, the two teams looked headed to a barren draw before Onyango beat Shabana’s goalkeeper Erick Ongiri with a powerful low drive.

Tore Bobe were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute after defender Abisolom Aduda was sent off for non-sporty behaviour.

Shabana’s confidence grew as the match progressed as they looked to punish Gor from counter attacks.

Shabana FC's George Onyango (right) tackles Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango during their FKF Premier League match match on November 1, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

George Onyango should have done better on 22 minutes than sending the ball across the face of K’OGalo’s goal when no red shirt was around to connect.

Moments later, the ‘Glamour Boys’ were again on the hunt for the opener with Isaac Otieno being timely dispossessed on the flank for a fruitless corner-kick. A confusion inside K’Ogalo’s box cost Shabana a glorious opportunity in the 28 minute, with Onyango who was tussling for the ball, picking an injury.

He returned to the pitch after being attended by the medics. Shabana should have gone for the breather heads high but Gor’s goalkeeper Kevin Omondi blocked Otieno’s close range effort.

At halftime, police were called to restore order between a section of Shabana and Gor’s fans who were throwing projectiles at each other on the stands.

Four minutes into the restart, Gor were forced to make a change with John Macharia replacing the injured Earnest Wendo.

Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry added more fresh legs in the 66th minute with the introduction of Sylvester Owino and Bryson Wangai. Shabana’s Sammy Okoth responded with the introduction of Nehemiah Onchiri for Justine Omwando. Onchiri wasted a glorious opportunity in the 81st minute when he planted his shot over the crossbar despite.

When the match looked headed for a draw, Onyango found the back of the net with a powerful low shot from the right to the delight of Gor fans.

With the win, Gor moved to 19 points, same as leaders Posta Rangers, who are top due to their superior goal difference.

In Mombasa, Bandari FC put up a creditable performance to beat Kenya Police 3-2 at Mbaraki Sports Club.