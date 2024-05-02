Preparations in top gear for World Schools Cross Country Championships

Preparations for the International Schools Federation (ISF) World Schools Cross Country Championships scheduled for May 9 to 14 in Nairobi have hit the home straight with the event’s Chief Executive Officer, Barnaba Korir, disclosing that 450 youngsters from 25 countries are expected to compete.

The 24th edition of the championships has a series of events that will culminate with the competition featuring six categories on May 12 at the Ngong Racecourse.

Korir said that arrival, transportation, accommodation, and medical arrangements for all the participating teams are in place. Ibis Styles Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi, which is the main hotel for athletes, Mercure Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza), and Weston Hotel are some of the hotels that have been earmarked to host visitors. “We have transport and medical teams that are in place to serve the visitors and we are ready to welcome the record entries for this year’s event,” said Korir, adding that even though the current rains are ideal for cross-country, and they are monitoring the conditions at the racecourse.

Challenging, but not dangerous

“This is an event that will attract athletes as young as eight years old, hence must run in conditions that will be exciting and challenging, but not dangerous to their wellbeing, “explained Korir, adding that safety will be their top priority.

The championships are being held for the second time in Africa after being hosted by the city of Marrakech in Morocco in 2000.

Kenya will be represented by the largest contingent of 61 athletes and 14 coaches, who are currently in residential training in Ngong.

ISF President, Laurent Petrynka from Belgium, who launched the championships last year, will be the first to arrive on May 8, followed by the rest of the delegation and teams on May 9 and 10.

Training meetings that will involve anti-doping and safeguarding sessions will be held at Ibis Styles on May 11 and will be followed by the team’s official training at Nairobi School.

The opening ceremony of the championships will be staged on the evening of May 11 at the Bomas of Kenya.

The competition day on May 12 will involve six races starting at 10am, namely in the girls’ under-12, boys’ under-12, girls’ under-15, boys’ under-15, girls’ under-17, and boys’ under-17 categories.

On May 13, the teams will visit the Nairobi National Park followed by the Cultural Day and Friendship Relay at Bomas, before the culmination with the Nations’ Night and closing ceremony the same day.