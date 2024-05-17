Gor’s champagne on ice

Gor Mahia could retain the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title without kicking the ball today should Kenya Police lose to former champions Tusker in their round 31 match.

Police host Tusker at the Police Sacco Stadium aware only a win will keep their faint dreams of lifting this season’s league title alive.

It will also be a decisive weekend for Nzoia Sugar as defeat to Nairobi City Stars at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County tomorrow will condemn them to the second tier.

Three matches are scheduled for today and another four tomorrow, while two games will be played on Monday.

AFC Leopards will be out to continue with their impressive show when they host Bidco United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos tomorrow.

After this weekend’s matches, the league will take a break and resume on June 15 for Round 32.

The break will pave the way for the Mozzart Bet Cup semi-finals on May 25, then the international break to allow Harambee Stars to prepare for their two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Burundi on June 8 and African champions Cote d'Ivoire on June 11.

After battling to a barren draw against KCB on Thursday, Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry has told the club fans to turn out in their numbers at Sportpesa Arena tomorrow, where they could be crowned champions with victory, irrespective of Kenya Police’s result today.

K’Ogalo have garnered 64 points, 10 more than their closest challengers, Kenya Police, and have a superior goal difference.

With four matches to the end of the season, Gor need only three points to seal an unprecedented 21st league title.

“We have to win it on Sunday against Muhoroni Youth,” said McKinstry after the KCB match.

Gor could bag the title without kicking the ball should Muhoroni Youth make good their threat of boycotting the game.

Muhoroni chairman Moses Adagala on Thursday lamented K’Ogalo’s decision to take the game to Murang’a, some 238km away from the initial venue in Kisumu.

Adagala said Gor’s management had agreed to host the game at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Adagala said he has no money to foot the travelling costs, accommodation and food expenses, which he says are over Sh370,000, thus his team wouldn’t manage to honour the crucial game.

But this move could work to their disadvantage as they are fighting relegation. Muhoroni Youth, who have never beaten Gor Mahia in the league, have garnered a paltry 28 points and are second last on the league log.

Apart from the league title, Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala will be gunning for the Golden Boot, where he is in a tight race with Kenya Police striker Tito Okello. Both players have scored 15 goals.