EACC seeks arrest of FKF's Nick Mwendwa, ex-PS Kaberia over Sh1.5bn 2018 CHAN fiasco

Former Sports PS Peter Kaberia and Federation of Kenya (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa are among the officials recommended for prosecution over the alleged loss of more than Sh330 million meant for the upgrading of several stadiums ahead of the country's failed bid to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan).

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in its quarterly report recommended that Mr Kaberia, Mr Mwendwa, Mr Stephen Muthuma (Chief Finance Officer), Mr Harun Chebet Komen (Director Administration) and Mr Enock Onditi (Principal Accountant) be charged with conspiracy to commit the offence of corruption.

Also to be charged, if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga agrees with the EACC, are other officials in the Ministry of Culture and Arts and senior officials at Sports Kenya, Mr John Kiende Ruga and Mr Marcos Gonzalez Puente, a director at Auditel Kenya.

Kenya won the right to host the CHAN in 2014 but was later stripped of the rights due to lack of preparation.

The event was instead hosted by Morocco from January 13 to February 4, 2018.

The EACC said in the report that it investigated the Sh1.5 billion tender process for the commissioning and supervision of security, access control, communications, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems for five stadiums to be used during the event.

The commission added that investigations revealed that Auditel Kenya was paid a total of Sh330.5 million for services not rendered.

Last year, Kenya won the rights to host CHAN this year and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after submitting a joint bid with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Kip Keino Stadium

Plans are underway to renovate Nyayo National Stadium, Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi and Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret, among other stadiums.

The EACC said in the report that Mr Kaberia, Mr Komen and Mr Onditi should face further charges of financial misconduct and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.

The Commission also recommends in the report that Mr Mwendwa, Restea Limited and its director Mr Muema Kitheka be charged with money laundering.

The report also recommends that Leasepride Limited and its director Antony Mwangi Kimathi, Leasepath Limited and its director Ephraim Kinyua Muchangi and Restea Enterprises Limited and its director Kitheka be charged with unlawful acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Auditel Kenya and its director Mr Puente will be charged with unlawful acquisition of public property if the DPP agrees with the EACC.

“Financial investigations established that after Auditel Kenya was paid, Sh25, 682,893.56 was transferred to Restea Enterprises (Restea),” EACC said.

Restea allegedly transferred money to persons associated with Mr Mwendwa, Leasepath Ltd and Leasetrade Ltd.

“The Directors of Restea, Leasepath Ltd, Leasetrade Ltd and the FKF President therefore knowingly engaged in an arrangement to receive money from Auditel Kenya with the intent to conceal,” the report stated.