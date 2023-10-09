Kenya set to host Chan next year

Kenya has been awarded the rights to host the 2024 African Nations Championships (Chan), the government said on Monday.

In a dispatch from a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto in Kisumu, the government said that the country had also been selected to host the 2023 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Under-18 boys Championship and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Under-15 (Pan-African Schools Football) Cecafa Regional Championship.

The 2024 Chan will be held in September while the Cecafa Under-18 boys will take place from November 25 to December 9.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) had on September 27 awarded Kenya the right to co-host the 2027 Afcon, with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

“In addition to Afcon 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in September, 2024; the CECAFA Under-18 Championship in November, 2023; and the AFCON Under -15 (Pan- African Schools Football) CECAFA Region Championship in December, 2023,” said the Cabinet in the statement.

However, there is no official communication from Caf stating that it has awarded Kenya the rights to host the 2024 Chan.

Kenya was awarded and later stripped of the right to host the 2018 Chan due to unpreparedness.

To successfully co-host the 2027 Afcon, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are required to improve their sports infrastructure to international standards.

The Cabinet said it has “approved various construction and renovation projects of facilities” for hosting the 36th edition of the continental showpiece.

It includes the building of the 60,000-capacity Talanta Sports Complex at Jamhuri Sports Complex and extensive renovation of Nyayo National Stadium, Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The Cabinet said the construction of the Talanta Sports Complex will be the "administration's signature project in its bid to elevate Kenya’s standing as a sporting powerhouse".

The complex will house an ample parking , world class training pitches, a commercial hub named the ‘Hustler Bazaar’ , an arena and a dedicated public transport terminus.

The renovation at MISC, Nyayo and Kipchoge Keino Stadiums, the Cabinet said will include pitch rehabilitation, enhanced facilities, Information Communication and Technology infrastructure, canopy installation and Hustler Bazaars.