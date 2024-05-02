Pipeline, KCB into last four of Africa clubs tournament

Kenya Pipeline and KCB on Wednesday moved a step closer to making it a dream all-Kenyan final in the 2024 CAVB African Women's Volleyball Clubs Championship after securing their slots in the semi-finals.

The last four matches will be played tomorrow at the Al Ahly Sporting Club Hall in Cairo, Egypt.

KCB, who finished fifth in last year's edition held in Tunisia, got the better of their compatriots Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-20,25-22,25-17), while Kenya Pipeline overpowered Lito Team Volley from Cameroon 3-0(25-20,25-22,25-15) in the quarter-finals.

The championship breaks for a day today before action resumes tomorrow.

KCB will now play the winner of the quarters match, pitting Mayo Kani Evolution of Cameroon against defending champions Zamalek Volleyball Club from Egypt in one of the semi-finals.

Pipeline will square it out with the winner between hosts Al Ahly and National Alcohol from Ethiopia.

The other two quarter-final clashes, pitting National Alcohol against Ah Ahly and Zamalek against Mayo Kani, were set to be played last evening.

Both Pipeline and KCB head to the last four unbeaten.

Pipeline, who landed in Pool "C", won their ties against Mayo Kani Evolution from Cameroon, Nigeria Customs Service from Nigeria and Sant Denis Glyroigue Volley Reunion in straight sets.

Good service reception

Pipeline got a bye in the Round of 16 because Pool "A" had only three teams. The bankers swept aside Sports de la Wilaya de Bejala from Algeria, Lito Team Volley, and Gococim from Senegal in Pool "D" before overcoming Asec Mimosa from Cote d'Ivoire in the Round of 16.

KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok said good service reception won them the match against Prisons.

"Outside hitter (Juliana) Namutira, setter Esther (Mutinda), captain (Edith) Wisah and experienced (Mercy) Moim performed really well. We will probably play Zamalek in the semi-finals and if we maintain the same spirit, then qualifying for the final won't be hard," said Bitok on the phone from Egypt yesterday.

"But we need to improve on our services. We lost 16 services which is not good. I also laud youngster Deborah (Jesang) who joined us from Kesogon Secondary School six months ago and she has shown maturity on her debut at this stage."

Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa said it was unfortunate that it was the end of the road for the 2013 champions but remained optimistic about finishing in a better position in the classification matches.

"The young setter Maclin Okoko has improved and she just needs some polishing and more playing time. In all three sets, we started well but our ending was poor and that's how we lost the game. The set scores can tell," said Barasa.

Okoko started in place of regular and former national team setter Joy Lusenaka.