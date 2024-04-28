Volleyball: Prisons bounce back against NC Bejaia

Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team came from a set down to beat NC Bejaia from Algeria 3-1 (18-25,25-17,25-14,25-18) as the 2024 African Women's Volleyball Clubs Championship entered Day Three at the Al Ahly Sporting Hall, in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

Prisons, who are drawn in pool "A", had lost their opening tie against hosts Al Ahly 3-0 (25-21,25-8,25-19) on Saturday.

Prisons, who are coached by Josp Barasa, are likely to finish second behind Al Ahly and will now wait to know their opponents in the round of 16.

Other Kenya representatives,Kenya Pipeline and KCB Women's Volleyball Team, who had both recorded two wins in their previous group matches, were scheduled to play their last group ties on Sunday night.

Pipeline, who finished second behind Zamalek from Egypt during the last edition that was held in Tunisia, were due to play Saint Denis Olympique volleyball in Pool "C", while KCB were to line up against Sococim from Senegal.

Pipeline beat Nigeria Customs 3-0 (25-16,25-10,25-14) and Mavo Kane Evolution (MKE) from Cameroon 3-0 (25-19,25-20,25-19) as KCB, who are drawn in pool "D", defeated Association Sportive de Bejaia of Algeria 3-0 (25-16,25-9,25-21) and Litto Team Volley (LTV) from Cameroon 3-1(25-21,25-14,19-25,30-28).

Meanwhile, the first edition of the Sikri Volleyball Open Tournament that has attracted over 50 teams gets underway this Friday at the Sikri Training and Vocational College in Homa Bay County.

The event that will feature men and women's teams in the self supporting teams, Schools (Primary and Secondary) and Colleges will be played from May 3 to 5.

The event, which has been sponsored by the Sikri College Principal Evans Oyoo comes after the County concluded a week-long Coaching and Refereeing course on Sunday that was conducted by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Instructor Catherine Mabwi and the now retired FIVB World Class 'B' referee John Odundo who is also the Chairman of the Homa Bay County Volleyball Association, while Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Athlete Representative Ibrahim Odour was the federation's representative.

Six coaches and 30 referees attended the course.

Odundo said the objective to have the Sikri tournament was to tap talent and promote the sport in the grassroots.

Odundo also revealed that the county was keen to field a team in the KVF National League next season.