Coaches, players slam KVF for turning down FIVB support

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Thursday announced the cancellation of its Kenyan Volleyball Empowerment Programme “respecting the decision” by the Kenya Volleyball Federation to opt out of the lucrative, Sh88 million arrangement.

"The FIVB, respecting the decision of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) leadership, has agreed not to continue with the targeted support Volleyball Empowerment investment for the six-member coaching team of the Kenya women’s national team," the global volleyball governing body said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

"One of the fundamental principles of the Volleyball Empowerment Programme is to help National Federations achieve independence and self-sustainability. “The FIVB, therefore, commends the KVF’s intention and resolve to grow its technical capacity and exposure with the aim of becoming self-sustainable," added the statement.

The move drew wide criticism with Kenya’s celebrated ex-head coach David Lung’aho terming it “a big blow to the country.”

Lung’aho said: “We could have looked at the bigger picture which is the development of the upcoming players. It’s not good for the growth of the sport.

National volleyball team coach David Lung'aho (right) and setter Janet Wanja during a past training. Photo credit: File | NMG

“The country was on the right track where the players in recent times, have gotten opportunities to train outside the country for at least three months, but with this sudden change of mind, I see us going back to our older days of doing things.”

He added: “This could be advantageous to our opponents like Egypt, Cameroon or even Senegal to run away with the chance. We stand to lose on player’s visibility as through the programe, players were exposed and the likes of Sharon Chepchumba and Veronica Adhiambo landed professional stints in Greece.”

Trailblazers men’s volleyball club and former national men’s volleyball team tactician Geoffrey Omondi regretted the move saying it was “unfortunate” and hoped that the Federation had a better “Plan B.”

"I know we wanted a fair presentation on the technical bench, but now that we have disengaged ourselves from the programme, I hope the federation has ways of getting funds because how are we going to get back up from the International body, should we be at a crossroads with the government.”

Dorcas Ndasaba, a former national team captain and nominated member of Kabuyefwe Ward in Naitiri, Bungoma County, urged both the local federation and the international body to reconsider their decision. “Both bodies might have not reached a common ground, but at the end of the day, who stands to suffer? The young players who would have benefitted from the FIVB programme. It’s not late and I appeal to both parties to reconsider the decision,” said Ndasaba on phone from Bungoma on Thursday.

Celebrated former Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu, who is way in Seychelles with club Espoir, said the decision by the KVF to discontinue the programme was “unfair.”

Jane Wacu autographs a Kenyan flag for Citizen TV journalist Mike Okinyi at Team Kenya’s training session at the Shiohama Civic Gym July 22, 2021. Photo credit: File | Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

“It has taken long since Kenya participated at the Olympics, and now that we had forged a way back to the world arena through the programme, we would have guarded the initiative. It’s unfortunate that players from Secondary Schools might not have the honour of playing at the World Cup, World Championship or even Olympics because qualifying for those event might be a tall order going forward,” said Wacu on phone from Seychelles.

Malkia Strikers players who spoke on condition of anonymity bemoaned the development saying it was selfish for the federation to stop the Empowerment programme.

“Just look at what has happened after the Brazilians stopped their attachment with the team, we have lost to Egypt thrice and that’s a clear sign that our standard will continue dwindling. The Brazilians had training programmes, that we admired, worked and helped us win against Cameroon during the Cup of Nations. They had everything that a technical bench ought to have.It’s now back to doing the same things and expecting different results, which will not be the case,” said the players.

It remains to be seen which plans KVF have for Malkia Strikers ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics where they will be Africa's sole representative.

Kenya head coach Luizomar de Moura gives instructions during their opening FIVB World Championships Pool A match against Netherlands at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Kenya heads to Paris amid growing concerns of decline in performance having recently lost the African Games title to rivals Egypt in March this year. In January, Egypt beat Kenya twice during the Zone V qualifiers for the African Games and went on to eliminate them in the semi-finals of the tournament proper held in Accra, Ghana.

The team was led by local coaches for both assignments.

Under the FIVB Programme, Malkia Strikers had registered impressive performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Championship as well as reclaimed the African Nations title from rivals Cameroon after eight years’ drought.