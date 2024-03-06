Kenya will be the biggest loser if FIVB withdraw technical support

The stand-off between Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has hit the headlines this week with the local volleyball fraternity expressing mixed reactions over the latest development.

At the heart of this dispute is the composition of the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, technical bench, for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

KVF are adamant that at least three locals must be included in the technical bench while FIVB have stuck to their guns, offering two slots for local assistant coaches as well as a fully-funded month-long training camp in Europe.

And as the push and pull stretches to the third month, some lyrics of my favourite Mûgithi artist Kariuki wa Kiarutara in his hit song “Nairobi Kiawara“ keep reverberating in my head.

“Nairobi twokire ngwetha gware múhurírie wayo noúmenye ngarí ingíkiaga nyama íkúria ithare, hiti írí kínyiria wamaitú yerirwo ndíkínoraga ndúgathure ichembe ruta múúru úgíetha mwega (We came to hustle in Nairobi…when a leopard cant find meat, it comfortably feeds on shrubs, but a hyena can’t and that’s why they don’t get fat. Don’t be choosy when it comes to jobs, do the bad one as you look for a better one.)”

Break the ceiling

As Kariuki, an ever-flowing fountain of wisdom, alludes, he left the village to come to the capital city Nairobi to look for opportunities and a better life. It’s imperative that he mentions that you can’t go around choosing jobs, and underlines that you have to be content with what is available even as you seek for better.

These lyrics clearly mirror the situation KVF currently finds itself in today. Since 2021, when the late KVF President put in an application for Coach Support under the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Programme, FIVB has spent CHF 600,000 (around Sh100 million) on the national team. This windfall has been channelled to our national team with the main objective being to help Malkia Strikers break the ceiling at international competitions by qualifying for knockout rounds at the World Championship or Olympic Games.

And while this has not yet been achieved in the team’s appearances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and 2022 FIVB World Championship, there have been signs that it’s just a matter of time before they break the ceiling.

I watched in awe as Malkia Strikers stretched Italy, then the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) champions, at the Gelredome Arena. It took the intervention of their star opposite Paola Egonu from the bench to deny Malkia Strikers the second set which they lost 25-23 having led the Italians 22-19.

It was befitting that against such a top quality opponent, Sharon Chepchumba, emerged top scorer with 17 points, supported by an impressive eight points from Veronica Adhiambo, then a rookie.

The impressive performance against Italy, who settled for bronze at that edition, brought back memories of Malkia Strikers’ promising displays at the Tokyo Olympics at the inception of the Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

With Brazilian Luizomar de Moura taking charge of the team for the first time, Kenya posted impressive scores against Korea and Japan, even leading at some point. FIVB President Ary Graca was in attendance during the opening match against Japan and even shed tears when Kenya led the hosts in the early exchanges.

It was an emotional moment for Graca, the brainchild of Volleyball Empowerment Programme, who had picked Malkia Strikers as the pilot project for this initiative that seeks to help national teams achieve their full potential.

Soft spot for Kenya

According to Malkia Strikers players, the camps in Brazil and Morocco have served to improve their technical knowledge of the game, tactics and exposed them to the demands of high level volleyball such as strength and conditioning and proper nutrition plans. It’s not a wonder that Chepchumba and Adhiambo are now excelling in Europe for their respective Greek clubs thanks to the exposure they’ve gotten through the programme.

That Kenya has always had impeccable volleyball talent is not in doubt but our performance at global level has always been curtailed by poor preparations and lack of exposure. Before we foolishly tell FIVB to pack and go, we need to search our souls and ask ourselves if we are ready to go back to the dark days where we would train in the dark at Kasarani Indoor arena then gauge the team’s preparedness by playing nondescript friendly matches against men’s university teams.

We need to ask ourselves if KVF can afford to take this team to Europe for a training camp that will last a month or two and organise quality friendly matches. Is there need to talk about the facilities that our girls have enjoyed training in under this programme? Even more important is the impression that Graca and by extension FIVB, had developed a soft spot for Kenya. Are we willing to let such goodwill from the international body, that was tirelessly built by the late Kioni, go down the drain? I’m sure he would turn in his grave at the latest development. Barely a year after his death, all that he worked for will be brought down by selfish interests!

The Volleyball Empowerment Programme has another facet known as the Knowledge Transfer Programme which can be channelled towards capacity building among our local coaches. This even, as FIVB continues to gradually incorporate our locals into the Coach Support programme that has been a big success so far with the national team reclaiming the Africa Nations Championship title in August last year following an eight-year drought.

Rivals lie in wait

We were banking on the goodwill from FIVB to have Wafalme Stars incorporated into the Volleyball Empowerment Programme so that they can become a force to reckon with in Africa just like Malkia Strikers. But with the recent development, who stands to lose? The officials? Not really, it’s the players and it certainly will be a big blow!

As I drop my pen, allow me to tap into another of Kariuki’s hit songs “Kione Kione”.

“Wanjambirie kwanyu-íí ngínunga ta mborera weíraga ndikona-íí kairítu gakúhikia, Kariúki wa Wairimú onandíkírí njong'i nií ndingíaga múnyendi-íí gíchagi níí kínene, (kíone-íí kíone-íí úría úranyamaríka haiya! ní mwííro wa ngoro-íí oúría útakinyaga…(You ashamed me at your home making me stink like garbage. You thought I wouldn’t find a girl to marry but forgot that this village is big and there are many suitors. Look at how troubled you are now)."

Here, Kariuki--who will be celebrating 36 years in the music industry on Friday at Traqo Lounge along Kenyatta road—reminds his former lover of how she forced their separation thinking that he would be the biggest loser but he found another suitor and had the last laugh.

Our rivals, Cameroon and Egypt, have always yearned to be part of the Volleyball Empowerment Programme and should FIVB pack and go, you can easily guess their next stop.