Trouble in paradise: Players fault KVF's decision as stand-off with FIVB persists

The unanimous decision by Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) to pull out of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Empowerment Programme Monday drew mixed reactions in the local volleyball fraternity.

KVF and FIVB are currently locked in a stand-off over the composition of the Malkia Strikers technical bench ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. According to the plan mapped out by FIVB through Volleyball Empowerment Programme, preparations are set to begin in May with local training in Nairobi before the team heads to Finland for a month and later proceed to France where they will play international friendly matches.

While FIVB is keen on head coach Luizomar de Moura, his bench of five Brazilians and two local assistant coaches overseeing the preparations, KVF are adamant that the technical bench has to have at least three Kenyans in order for them to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will get the project up and running.

Reports indicate that KVF have fronted Vice President (gender) Lilian Mududa Waweru to take up the Team Manager’s role from Robert Opice while Paul Bitok and Japheth Munala are their preferred choice for local assistant coaches’ slots.

FIVB, on the other hand, want to retain Opice as the Team Manager but have offered KVF two slots for local assistant coaches; preferably young and upcoming ones who could be groomed to take over the team in future.

Janet Wanja, who was recently appointed to the national team’s bench as a trainer, fits the bill as per FIVB’s description. It’s not immediately clear which young coach KVF would consider for the other slot but questions have been asked on why Bitok is listed as one of the local assistant coaches yet the former Malkia Strikers coach is on record saying he would leave coaching for good, once he gets elected into office as Deputy President, his current post in the federation.

‘Impact was felt’

On Sunday, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat read the riot act to KVF, urging them to put selfish interests aside and employ diplomacy as they engage FIVB in the negotiations.

And on Monday, decorated former Malkia Strikers coach David Lung’aho, who is the Chairman of KVF Coaches Commission, called for sobriety from both parties in order for the programme to continue.

"It's a good programme but how are the local coaches benefitting from it? posed Lung’aho. “For example, only one local coach was part of the technical bench that had six Brazilians in Tokyo (2020 Olympic Games). The players benefitted but what of the coaches?"

“We have had international coaches before and they used to come here and stay for a while as local coaches were understudying them and I believe the local coaches were empowered. It will be beneficial if we bring back that spirit," he added.

However, a section of the current Malkia Strikers players, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they would prefer to continue with the programme saying it has improved their tactical and technical approach of matches.

"The programme was awesome and I hope KVF reconsider their stand. The Brazilians had a training programme that looked simple but the overall impact was felt. It's sad that we might lose such an initiative that would be beneficial for the upcoming players. Should the programme be stopped, then we don't see the country maintaining top ranking (in Africa) in future," said one player.

Blend of local and international coaches

Celebrated former national team setter Jane Wacu said volleyball has changed and called for a blend of international coaches, who are more exposed and local coaches, who understand the dynamics of the team.

"We should have a balanced technical bench. The players should not be the only beneficiary of the programme but also coaches. At the end of the day, a player may not be willing to teach another player what he or she learned from the training but a coach has nothing to lose, if he shares the expertise he has learned during the training," said Wacu who is now a coach in Seychelles.

Former national team player Margaret Indakhala echoed Lung’aho’s sentiments saying the Empowerment Programme is a good initiative but pointed out that more Kenyan coaches should form the technical bench.

"For the local coaches to benefit more, we should have less Brazilians. This is because these players have had a different foundation but they need the exposure and this is what we should gain from Brazilians," said Indakhala.

Since the programme started in 2021, Bitok, was the only Kenyan on the bench when Malkia Strikers competed in the delayed Tokyo Olympics, FIVB World Championship (Netherlands), FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup (France) and African Nations Championship (Cameroon).