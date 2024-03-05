KVF, Java House ink one-year catering deal

Java House has announced a one-year deal as the official catering partner of Kenya's national volleyball teams, Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars.

The agreement between Java Foundation and Kenya Volleyball Federation will see the renowned coffee house provide food and refreshments for the teams during their training sessions for the next year.

Supporting local talent

Speaking on Monday during the sponsorship announcement, Java House Chief Executive Officer Priscilla Gathungu stated that the sponsorship demonstrates Java's commitment towards supporting local talent and expressed confidence in the teams ahead of their international assignments.

“As a Kenyan-born brand, we recognise the importance of improving the lives of our youth and sports and more so professional sports goes a long way in doing that. We are also greatly inspired by our sportsmen and women's continued resilience in international competitions, and we love to see our country's flag continue to fly high," said Gathungu.

Supplementing team's meals

"Through this sponsorship, we will be supplementing the team's meals throughout their training sessions. The team has proven its worth, guiding Kenya to 10 continental titles. We are confident that they will continue to make the country proud.”

Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars will compete in the African Games in Accra, Ghana, set for March 8-23.

Malkia will leave the country for Accra this morning.

Malkia will then continue to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which they earned by winning the African title at last year's CAVB Africa Women's Nations Cup.

Importance of sponsorships

KVF President Charles Nyaberi emphasised the importance of sponsorships, stating that the teams are well-prepared for the upcoming competitions.