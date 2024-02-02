Soya Awards: Malkia Strikers, KPA to battle for Women's Team of the Year crown

The national women’s 3x3 basketball team will for the first time battle for the Women's Team of the Year during the 2023 Sports Personality of Year Awards (SOYA) gala on February 23, this year in Nairobi.

However, the 3x3 basketball team of Madina Okot, Natalie Mwangale, Mercy Wanyama and Hilda Indasi won the Africa title in Cairo, Egypt.

The 3x3 team will battle record 10-time women's Africa Volleyball Championship winners, Malkia Strikers, who have won the award before, Roll Ball team, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) basketball team and Nairobi Water Handball team.

The teams made the cut in top five after the panel of selectors led by Chris Mbaisi sieved through a long list of nominees.

Other teams who were nominated are Harambee Starlets, Lakers Hockey Club, KCB volleyball team, National handball team and Kenya Pipeline volleyball team.

"With 2024 Paris Olympics beckoning, every team has been working hard to make the cut, and that translated into a cut-throat competition. It has not been easy coming up with top five in the team event," said Mbaisi, however, adding that his panel will settle on nothing but excellence.

The 3x3 basketball team shocked the world by winning the Africa title, stunning hosts Egypt 21-20 courtesy of a huge buzzer-beating three-pointer from Mwangale.

The victory saw the team qualify to the next phase of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

On the other hand, Malkia Strikers recaptured the African title from Cameroon after seeing-off Egypt 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-14) in Yaoundé to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Malkia Strikers only needed to win their semi-final match to qualify for the Olympics through their superior world ranking over other African teams with the qualifying tournaments around the world having ended.

The historic win saw the Kenyans end the eight-year long for the continental title.

The KPA basketball team successfully defend the national league title before heading to Kigali, Rwanda for the Africa Zone V tournament where they recaptured the regional title after thrashing Rwanda Energy Group 87-53 in the final.

The victory was enough to see them qualify for the inaugural FIBA Africa Women Basketball League (AWBL) where they bagged silver, following a 103-59 lose to hosts Egypt in the final.

Roll Ball successfully retained the world title after beating Egypt 5-0 in the final in Pune, India. It was Kenya’s third global victory following wins in 2015 and 2019.

Angela Kithinji and Veronica Satia both scored twice and Judith Rop added a fifth as Kenya once again showed its prowess with an excellent performance.

In the semis, the ladies put up a gallant performance to edge out Poland 1-0. Nairobi Water handball team won the Kenya national league title and the Super Cup as well.

Women's Team of the Year top five nominees

1.Nairobi Water handball team

2.Roll Ball team

3.Kenya 3X3 Basketball

4.KPA Basketball