Soya to mark 20th anniversary with iconic event

The Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) will mark its 20th anniversary with unique celebrations on February 23 in Nairobi.

Besides top performers in various sports in 2023 being awarded in 13 categories, the organisers intend to celebrate and recognise past winners since its inception in 2004.

The first winners of the awards, a brainchild of legendary distance runner Paul Tergat, were visually impaired runner Henry Wanyoike and Catherine “The Great” Ndereba.

Kenya’s first gold medallist at the Olympic Games, KIpchoge Keino was the first person to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Brimin Kipruto, who won the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase gold in 2008 Beijing, was declared the Most Promising Athlete, while the Kenya Sevens team and Malkia Strikers won men's and women’s Teams of the Year awards.

“We are planning a major celebration like never before in the capital, this marking two decades since we came up with the noble course to reward sports personalities,” said Tergat.

“This year is special and a testament to the support we have received from all stakeholders.”

The venue for the celebrations will be disclosed later, but it will either be at the iconic Uhuru Gardens or the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The categories up for grabs are the male and female Sports Personalities of the Year, Most Promising Boy and Girl, Team of the Year men and women, Persons Living with a Disability male and female, Coach of the Year, Community Hero/Heroine, and Hall of Fame.

The schools will have three categories- School of the Year boys and girls and Coach of the Year.

Two rugby teams Kabras Sugar and Kenya Sevens are among the teams that have been nominated for the Team of the Year award. Kabras will be seeking a double after they claimed the 2022 award.

The national under-18 football team, Junior Stars, who reached the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) final before losing to Uganda, Fotball Kenya Federation Cup champions Kakamega Homeboyz and Kenya Roll Ball, who are the world champions, have also been nominated.

National champions Kenya Ports Authority (basketball) and the Kenya Prisons (volleyball) are the other nominees.

Kabras retained the Kenya Cup after beating perennial rivals KCB 19-9 in the final, having finished the regular season unbeaten.

Kabras went on to defend their Enterprise Cup after coming from behind to again defeat KCB 18-0 in the final to complete a double.

Despite being relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series for the first time since 2005, Kenya Sevens upset South Africa 17-12 to win the Africa Sevens title and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Shujaa retained the Safari Sevens title after beating Samurai Barracudas 19-0 in the final.

The Junior Stars bagged silver in the Cecafa Under-18 final after they lost 2-1 to Uganda, while Kakamega Homeboyz stunned Tusker 1-0 to lift their domestic Cup to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Homeboyz also finished second in the FKF Premier League behind record champions Gor Mahia in the 2022/2023 season, which is their best-ever performance.

This is the first time that Roll Ball team has been nominated after they made history by being crowned the world champions for the first time following their 7-4 win over hosts India in the final in Pune.

Sports Team (men) nominees

Kabras Sugar – Rugby

Junior Stars - Football

Kenya 7s – Rugby

Roll-Ball