Omanyala, Kipchoge go head to head for Soya award

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion and world marathon record holder are among the front runners for the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) Male Award.

Omanyala, who won the award in 2021, and Kipchoge, the back-to-back winner in 2017, 2018 and 2019, will battle Oympic and World 800m champion, Emmanuel Korir, boxer Nick ‘Commander’ Okoth and rally star Karan Patel for the gong.

The winner will be declared during the 19th edition of Soya gala on Friday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday.

The Soya panel of judges have whittled down contestants in each of the categories to five with its chairman, Chris Mbaisi, promising to give the country the deserving winners.

“We had great performances in 2021, being the first year we experienced proper post Covid-19 action. It has been hectic sifting through performance from these gallant athletes, teams and coaches,” said Mbaisi.

Faith Chepng’etich, the women’s winner in 2021, is up against the history-making tennis

sensational, Angela Okutoyi, who won a first ever grand slam title for Kenya.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion, Mary Moraa, her 5,000m counterpart, Beatrice Chebet and golfer, Naomi Wafula are also in the mix.

Serah Wangari, Beryl Wamira and Linnet Fwamba will face off with para-lifter Hellen Wawira and last year’s winner of the Sportswoman Living with Disability, renowned paralympian, Nancy Chelangat.

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), Lotto Foundation, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Safaricom PLC and the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) have sponsored this year's edition.

The men’s list of the Sportsman Living with a Disability category has Deaflympians Symon

Kibai, who is the defending champion, golfer Isaac Makokha, Ian Wambui, Lucas Wandia and

wheelchair athlete Wesley Sang.

The Most Promising Boy category contenders are World Athletics Under-20 1.500m champion, Reynold Kipkorir, rally driver Karamveer Singh, golfer Andrew Wahome, weightlifter Joshua Amunga and judoka David Katana.

The Most Promising Girl category has basketballer Medina Okot, weightlifter Rachel Achieng, Commonwealth Games champion, Jackline Chepkoech, 3000m champion Betty Chelangat and World Under-20 3, 000m Steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich.

Dennis Mwanja of Kenya Lionesses (Rugby) will battle it out for the Coach of the Year award

with Japheth Munala of KCB women’s volleyball, Para-lifter tactician, David Waore, Sammy Kiki of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s basketball and his KPA women’s team counterpart Anthony Ojukwu.

Africa Senior Athletics Championships 4x100m champions, handball side National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), and rugby teams Menengai Oilers and Kabras Sugar are eyeing men Team of the Year award.